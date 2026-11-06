Prolonged power and water outages: Zelenskyy reported where the energy supply situation is worst after Russian attacks

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The energy supply situation in Kyiv is the worst after the Russian attacks: people and companies are facing prolonged power and water outages, and the challenges are extremely serious. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this after a conference call, UNN reports.

I held a conference call on the situation in the regions regarding the elimination of the consequences of the Russian strikes and energy supplies. The situation is the worst in Kyiv: people and companies are facing prolonged power and water outages, and the challenges are extremely serious. In fact, these are the consequences of the failure to implement decisions at the city level on preparations for the heating season, as well as of this Russian operation against Ukraine’s energy sector - Zelenskyy reported.

According to him, the Government of Ukraine is providing additional resources that may help. This concerns the supply of equipment and accelerating the work. There are also agreements with Germany and Spain on the supply of the necessary generators, cables, and other equipment.

Additionally

In addition, as the President reported, there were briefings on the situation in Dnipro, Kharkiv, Poltava region, Cherkasy region, Vinnytsia region, Odesa and the region, Zhytomyr region, Sumy region, and Kyiv region. They also separately discussed with representatives of energy companies—both state-owned and private—the need to bring in additional teams and accelerate restoration.

"You can’t repair things bit by bit" — Zelenskyy on road closures in Kyiv amid power outages

The Prime Minister of Ukraine reported on the launch of a program of monthly additional payments for everyone involved in restoration work, including energy workers, utility workers, railway workers, and employees of water treatment and water supply facilities. It is important that designated capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are being engaged to restore the power grid and energy facilities - Zelenskyy summarized.

Energy and utility workers will receive an additional UAH 30,000 for restoring infrastructure after Russian attacks