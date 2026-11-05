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"You can’t repair things bit by bit" — Zelenskyy on road closures in Kyiv amid power outages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 982 views

Zelenskyy said that repairs following prolonged power outages must be carried out more quickly. The government, the Kyiv authorities and the water utility have been brought in to work on the issue.

"You can’t repair things bit by bit" — Zelenskyy on road closures in Kyiv amid power outages
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the blocking of streets in Kyiv due to a prolonged power outage in the capital, noting that repairs cannot be carried out piecemeal, reports UNN

Yesterday, people blocked one of the roads in Kyiv. We spoke with the prime minister, I called Minister of Internal Affairs Vygovskyi, and he told me: "We have already worked there because, indeed, some people had been without electricity for a long time." And indeed, there were not enough workers at the facility—I mean the power facility. In other words, repairs cannot be carried out piecemeal, as they say. And well done, the police handled it. They very quickly connected with these groups, with the electricians, and brought everyone to the facility. And what did the people do? The people dispersed. And thank God, because blocking roads is definitely not the way. But on the other hand, people dispersed because they saw that everyone was on site and working 

- Zelenskyy said on the national telethon. 

He noted that ministers and officials hold meetings every day and monitor the repairs. In addition, the prime minister and the energy minister were instructed to involve Kyiv’s leadership and the water utility in this work.

Everything should not work this way. They must work more and faster. If the management of the water utility needs to be changed, let them change it. Simply saying that we are ready and will work 24/7 is not enough 

- Zelenskyy added. 

As a reminder 

On Friday, November 6, electricity outage schedules of up to four rounds will again be implemented in Ukraine. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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