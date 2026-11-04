Energy and utility workers will receive an additional UAH 30,000 for restoring infrastructure after Russian attacks

Illustrative photo

Energy workers, utility workers, and railway workers restoring critical infrastructure facilities after Russian attacks during the autumn-winter period will receive 30,000 hryvnias per month. The government adopted the relevant decision today, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Energy.

Details

According to the ministry, state assistance will be provided to employees engaged in repair work at electricity, heating, gas, water supply, and wastewater facilities, as well as at public railway transport facilities during the harshest weather conditions—from November to March. The payments will begin this month.

The experimental project will be coordinated by the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Infrastructure.

In addition

As Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported, the scale and intensity of Russian attacks are unprecedented for the entire period of the full-scale war. Every day, the enemy launches 300–400 drones at critical infrastructure facilities. It also regularly strikes with missiles, including ballistic missiles.

More than 2,000 hits have been recorded since August. Power transmission lines and exposed elements of the grid are being destroyed, significantly complicating the situation. They have to be restored again and again, on a scale several times greater than in all previous years.

Context

On November 2, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to restore the program of monthly supplements for energy workers involved in repairing energy infrastructure, as well as to provide for the rotation of teams working under the most difficult conditions.

We remind you

Similar supplements were already in effect in Ukraine during the previous heating season—20,000 hryvnias per month.