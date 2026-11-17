Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov agreed with White House chief Donald Trump's statement that Russia could "act more forcefully" toward Ukraine. UNN reports this, citing Russian media.

Details

According to Peskov, "one can agree with President Trump, because it could be much harsher."

The spokesman also said that comparing the planned meeting of the leaders of Russia, the United States and China to "Yalta" was "political science exercises that have nothing to do with reality."

According to Peskov, the main topics of the trilateral meeting, which will take place on the sidelines of APEC in the coming days, have already been agreed upon. At the same time, "part of the talks will be open to the media."

Previously

The day before, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was "backing off a little on Ukraine," even though "he could act much more forcefully."

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