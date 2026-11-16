Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said that the Russian government is more concerned with conquering foreign cities than with the problems of its own population, including the lack of toilets in the homes of millions of Russians. He reported this on the social media platform X, UNN writes.

Details

He said that Russia’s leadership is more concerned with conquering foreign cities, even those it had never heard of before, than with the living conditions of its own citizens.

They care more about conquering a foreign city that none of them has even heard of than about the 11 million Russians who do not have a toilet at home - the Polish minister wrote.

Sikorski linked this situation to the political priorities of the Russian authorities.

Not only Ukraine and the Baltic countries: Russia wants Finland excluded from NATO and Moldova’s borders changed