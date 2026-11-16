An interview with a person who identified himself as Yehor Burkin, nicknamed “the Mexican,” known as the head of the “KhimProm” drug network, sparked heated discussion in the media community not only because of the substance of what was said. In addition to the ethical dilemmas surrounding the permissibility of interviewing such figures and the very boundary between public interest and sensationalism, other issues also arose. The question emerged as to whether the voice in the video actually belonged to Burkin or had been generated using artificial intelligence. This once again demonstrated the vulnerability of Ukraine’s media space to manipulation and blatant disinformation. UNN examined how the campaign to infiltrate “the Mexican” into Ukraine’s information space unfolded, whether there are grounds to believe the interview was created using neural networks, and who might have benefited from such media communication in general.

An interview in which the main figure was not shown

On November 13, 2026, at 22:22, an interview with a person presented as Yehor Burkin, nicknamed “the Mexican,” appeared on the YouTube channel of blogger Vasyl Tymoshenko. He is linked to the transnational “KhimProm” drug network, and his name appears in materials from an anti-corruption investigation by the NABU and SAPO called “Carthage.” The conversation lasted almost two and a half hours. Burkin allegedly confirmed that the voice on recordings released by anti-corruption authorities belonged to him. During the conversation, “the Mexican” stated that he was not involved in drug trafficking or any illegal activity in general—everything was within the law. Later, “Burkin’s voice” accused representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Police, the Office of the President, and the prosecutor’s office of receiving money that he had paid in order to be able to conduct his “legal business,” and expressed readiness to cooperate with the NABU and SAPO.

However, throughout the entire interview, viewers never saw the face of the person making the accusations. The host was shown on screen, while the interlocutor remained a voice whose identity had not been independently confirmed. No documents that could identify the speaker, no results of a voice identification examination, and no other independent confirmation that the journalist had actually spoken with Burkin were presented. Such secrecy creates broad opportunities for abuse and manipulation.

Despite this, within just a few hours his statements became the basis for numerous reports in Ukrainian media. According to InfoLight.UA, in less than a day the video garnered 739,000 views. During the first 21 hours, monitoring recorded nearly 1,500 messages in open sources.

At the same time, the most important question remained unanswered: who was actually speaking with Vasyl Tymoshenko?

As it turned out, journalists had begun receiving offers of the interview as early as November 9. The appearance of “the Mexican” on YouTube was not unexpected for representatives of the media community.

Unidentified individuals had contacted Ukrainian journalists in advance with offers to arrange a conversation with a person they presented as Yehor Burkin. Journalist Danylo Mokryk reported that he had received such a letter as early as the evening of November 9, four days before the interview was released. Journalists Denys Kazanskyi and Yanina Sokolova, as well as the Babel outlet, received similar offers. They all declined. One reason was the inability to reliably establish the potential interlocutor’s identity and verify his claims.

But what is also important in this situation is that the interview was not the result of a blogger’s chance contact with a figure in a high-profile criminal case. Whoever was hiding behind the surname Burkin, he was interested in disseminating a particular version of events. At least several days before publication, there were people actively seeking a media platform for a statement on Burkin’s behalf. Ultimately, the interview appeared on the channel of Vasyl Tymoshenko, who had previously been known mainly for entertainment content. This created a situation in which a person with an unconfirmed identity was given the opportunity to publicly accuse specific representatives of Ukraine’s law enforcement agencies.

But let us examine this step by step and begin with whether someone else could have been hiding behind the voice allegedly belonging to "Meksykanets"?

AI instead of Burkin: journalists may have been fed a digital copy of the voice

The technological authenticity of the recording is the cornerstone. Modern speech-synthesis systems make it possible to reproduce a person’s voice from audio samples. The technologies can imitate timbre, intonation, speech rate, and individual phonetic features. In the context of the "Meksykanets" interview, this raises the question: is a voice alone enough to confidently assert that the interviewee was Burkin himself? A video is also circulating online whose author, according to the description, demonstrates the possibility of generating Burkin’s voice using artificial intelligence. An example is available via the link.

"If I wanted, Trump, Zelenskyy, or anyone else could voice any episode on my channel.

In the age of AI, you can no longer believe something simply because you hear it yourself, or even see it yourself (not to mention that you have no idea whether this voice is telling the truth, even if the voice was not generated, or whether it is bullshitting).

The only thing that can now serve, at least relatively, as a guarantee of a person’s authenticity in any video is the reality and reputation of the other person who is actually conducting the interview," believes journalist and founder of the engineering YouTube channel "Meikanemo" Kateryna Venzhyk.

Moreover, it is noteworthy that Tymoshenko did not ask a single follow-up question of the "voice of Burkin," which may indicate that the "answers" had been recorded in advance and that there was no live conversation at all.

Therefore, there are currently at least three versions and interpretations of this interview. The first is that the real Burkin did indeed give the interview. The second is that another person spoke in his place and may have used voice-changing technology. The third is that the audio was created entirely or partially using speech-synthesis systems. None of these versions has been confirmed by an expert examination, but neither has it been disproved.

The interview as an element of an information operation

Doubts about the authenticity of the recording were also expressed by information-hygiene expert and founder of the initiative "How Not to Become a Vegetable" Oksana Moroz. In her Facebook post, she questioned Vasyl Tymoshenko’s ability to reliably identify the interviewee. Moroz also suggested that AI could have been used to create such a recording.

She also drew attention to the lack of proper verification of most of the claims made in the interview, as well as to the organizers’ possible interest in its rapid release. According to the expert’s assessment, the informational effect of the recording may have corresponded to a Russian strategy of intensifying internal conflicts in Ukraine.

Moroz suggested that one possible purpose of the publication was to improve "Khimprom’s" reputation. Her argument is based on the information context: the interviewee makes accusations against Ukrainian law-enforcement agencies while simultaneously attempting to explain his own role in the network’s activities. At the same time, Moroz’s position reinforces questions about the responsibility of the media outlets that disseminated the interviewee’s statements without independently verifying his identity.

Journalist Danylo Mokryk, while allowing for the possibility that we may have heard Burkin’s voice directly, clearly points out that he is playing his own game.

"(...) Burkin has no reputation worth fighting for. Therefore, reputational considerations are unlikely to play a role here. (...) Burkin bears no responsibility whatsoever for what he says. Including reputational responsibility.

Unlike law-enforcement agencies or even politicians, he is free to say absolutely anything he wants, without any consequences.

He cannot lose anything. He can only gain.

And so the question arises: why is he doing this at all, and what exactly does he want to gain?

Burkin is clearly playing his own game. Everything he says is tied not to reality, but to the consequences he wants to achieve. Whom he wants to harm. Whom, conversely, he wants to help. And even here, everything may not be straightforward," the journalist wrote.

How the "voice of Burkin" spread and the danger of its echo

The chronology of information dissemination raises the most questions regarding possible prior planning. According to InfoLight.UA, the interview was published on November 13 at 22:22. Already at 22:38, that is, 16 minutes later, the first recorded short clip appeared on TikTok. At 23:31, a short text was shared on Facebook, which other users subsequently began copying en masse. At 23:37, the OPG Telegram channel published a detailed retelling of the accusations. At approximately 00:10–00:11 on November 14, messages from several Telegram channels appeared almost simultaneously. By morning, there were already at least five news reports published by official media outlets in the information space, including outlets that openly support the work of NABU and SAPO.

On the morning of November 14, the information began spreading even more actively through major Ukrainian media outlets. This sparked a discussion among Ukrainian journalists. The editor-in-chief of Babel, Kateryna Kobernyk, criticized the approach whereby editorial offices extensively disseminate statements by a person whose identity has not been established and whose claims have not been verified. Meanwhile, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist Vlasta Lazur pointed out that quoting high-profile statements with appropriate caveats does not necessarily mean trusting them.

The analytical group InfoLight.UA, which analyzed the scale of the interview’s dissemination, recorded 1,498 reports from 957 open sources during the first 21 hours after publication.

The greatest activity occurred at 11:00 on November 14, when 265 publications appeared within one hour. The video itself received 739,000 views in less than a day. However, the researchers made an important qualification: approximately 90% of the information wave occurred in the Ukrainian segment, where a significant portion of the dissemination bore signs of a natural audience reaction.

At the same time, certain episodes of the early dissemination merit additional attention. The first short videos appeared 16 minutes after publication. Several Telegram channels disseminated identical messages almost simultaneously.

This chronology and dissemination map suggest that not only the interview itself but also its promotion were staged. This once again demonstrates the vulnerability of Ukraine’s information space, in which a literally faceless voice-over, whose authenticity and attribution to a specific person have not been substantiated in any way, can make serious accusations and shape the agenda.

Russian Propaganda: How the “Mexican” Was Turned into a Tool for Discrediting Ukraine

InfoLight.UA identified the clearest signs of coordinated dissemination in the Russian information segment. Initially, Russian resources barely reacted to the interview. However, the situation changed on the morning of November 14. At 08:01, the story was picked up by the major Russian Telegram channel “Incredible, but True.” A second installment of the interview with the “voice of Burkin” would later appear there. At 08:50, the researchers recorded the synchronized dissemination of messages by ten Telegram channels within one minute.

The content of the interview then began to transform. Whereas it initially concerned accusations against individual law enforcement officials, Russian resources subsequently began linking the story directly to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The claim began circulating that Ukraine’s top leadership was directly involved in the activities of fraudulent call centers. Incidentally, the “Mexican” himself stated that he had no direct connection with Zelenskyy.

Thus, the Russian information system began disseminating claims that went beyond even the unverified statements of the person presented as Burkin.

The activity of the Pravda network of websites, known in information-operations research as Portal Kombat, was particularly revealing. According to InfoLight.UA, over approximately half a day, this network published 43 pieces of content on 11 addresses in six languages.

His statement about contacts with Russian intelligence services also requires particular attention. According to InfoLight.UA, at 2:23:20, the interviewee acknowledges such contact, characterizing it himself as an attempted recruitment.

Why did the interview appear precisely during the conflict between NABU, SAPO and the SBU

The timing of the publication also raises questions. The interview was released on November 13, the day the full amount of bail was posted for SBU General Serhii Duka, who had been notified of suspicion as part of the “Carthage” proceedings and who left the pre-trial detention center to loud applause from his SBU colleagues, approximately 200 of whom had gathered near the facility. Thus, the appearance of the interview coincided with media coverage of General Duka’s release from the pre-trial detention center.

Interestingly, the “voice of Burkin” appeared for a second time several days later with a new comment, in which he confirmed the authenticity of the first interview with the “voice of Burkin,” though this ultimately still provides no verification whatsoever. The “voice” repeatedly spoke of supporting at least some of the versions put forward by NABU and SAPO in the information space, while sharply distancing virtually the entire law-enforcement system from them, allegedly one thoroughly affected by corruption.

Who benefited from the interview

There may be several potential beneficiaries of this story.

The first is Burkin himself or the people who spoke on his behalf. The public appearance made it possible to present his own version of events, explain his contacts with law-enforcement agencies, and shift a substantial part of the responsibility onto other participants. If the interview was genuine, it could have become a means of influencing his procedural situation or public perception.

If, however, the interlocutor was a stand-in, the organizers’ motives could have been entirely different.

The second is NABU and SAPO. The appearance of a person who confirmed that the voice on the recordings belonged to him and made accusations against other law-enforcement officers could have strengthened the public credibility of the anti-corruption investigation, which is being called into question because of a lack of evidence apart from correspondence between unidentified legal entities that has not been legally established.

However, an informational benefit does not prove that NABU or SAPO organized the recording. Moreover, using an unverified source could create reputational risks for the anti-corruption agencies themselves.

The third is the Russian information system. It was here that the benefit became most apparent. The interview became material for spreading claims about corruption in the Ukrainian state, discrediting its leadership, and intensifying the internal conflict between law-enforcement structures.

Russian propaganda resources did not limit themselves to quoting it. They transformed the initial claims and added new accusations to them.

Could this have been an FSB information operation?

This version can neither be confirmed nor definitively rejected on the basis of the available open-source materials. Several circumstances make it a subject worthy of a substantiated investigation.

First, the interlocutor admitted to contacts with Russian intelligence services, although he presented them as an attempted recruitment.

Second, the speaker’s identity has not been independently confirmed.

Third, the interview appeared during a period of acute conflict between Ukrainian law-enforcement agencies.

Fourth, its content was quickly used by Russian propaganda resources, and with significant distortion of the original claims.

Fifth, there are indications of prior organization of the media contact and rapid dissemination of the material.

Taken together, these circumstances make it possible to formulate a hypothesis that the interview may have been used in an information operation aimed at intensifying internal divisions in Ukraine.

They created an information stir, but the source’s identity was never established

The story of the “Mexican’s” interview demonstrates how quickly an unverified source can become a central element of a nationwide information debate, because, evidently, it benefits someone.

Conclusions about who may benefit and why may differ depending on whether Burkin was truly speaking or whether it was a person who, for one reason or another, benefits from pretending to be him: from a simple attempt to demonstrate a willingness to cooperate with anti-corruption agencies in order to protect his own person to the injection of completely false information, the dissemination of which could have unpredictable consequences for particular individuals.

However, when making any assumptions, it is important to remember that there are no compelling arguments to support the claim that this so-called Burkin was telling the truth. Nor is there any compelling evidence that it was Yegor Burkin himself.

The post-truth era demonstrates to Ukrainian society as a whole, through a single example, that an anonymous person armed with AI can achieve greater fame than someone with verified facts.