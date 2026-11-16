Patron the dog’s puppies “spoke” for the first time; their star father considered introducing complementary feeding

The newborn puppies of the famous dog Patron barked for the first time—or "yelped," rather. This was reported on Patron’s Instagram page, according to UNN.

Other people’s children grow up quickly. I’ll add: one’s own children grow up quickly, too. It was only recently that they were so tiny and squeaked so sweetly (listen—I specifically asked them not to add music 😊). And today, one of them barked for the first time (or rather, yelped). Lana says we will soon start introducing solid food. And I think it will be wallpaper and linoleum, not pâté - the post says.

Patron "emphasized" that Lana is a "wonderful mother," and that he is slightly "nagged by the doubt as to whether he is just as good a father?".

You see, I seem to have already memorized every spot on every puppy, but I am still afraid of mixing up who is who. Do I have any parents of twins among my followers? Was it the same for you at first? - the post says.

The dog’s account also said that he is delighted whenever he once again receives a direct message saying: "Patron, can I take one of your puppies?".

I am happy that people are ready to take a dog into their family. Because I believe this is not merely a little request to me, but a carefully considered decision that has been thought through for more than one night. But I would like various shelters to be flooded with messages like these. If you really want someone with a Jack Russell–like temperament, you can write to them directly: "Do you have anyone small, but able to chew through everything and very active?". Then the volunteers will find someone for you. You know that my family supports shelters and finds homes for stray animals. And I always bark proudly that my adoptive brothers and sisters live in shelters. They are just like me, only the best - the dog’s post emphasizes.

We remind you

The famous Ukrainian bomb-sniffing dog Patron, who became one of the symbols of assistance to rescuers during the war, got married. His chosen partner was a dog named Lana.

The mascot of the Chernihiv rescuers, Dog Patron, became a father shortly after marrying his chosen partner, Lana. Judging by the post, Patron became the father of seven puppies at once.