On the night of Tuesday, November 17, the enemy launched a massive attack on several Ukrainian cities. UNN reports.

Details

Thus, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that the enemy launched several missile strikes on the Kholodnohirskyi district. This information was also confirmed by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

According to preliminary information, the enemy launched a missile strike on Kharkiv's Kholodnohirskyi district. We are clarifying the consequences of the attack. As of this moment, no information about casualties has been received - Syniehubov wrote.

Meanwhile, Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said that the enemy attacked the Kosmichnyi district of the regional center.

An FPV drone hit a car, which exploded. The driver was inside. ... Unfortunately, the driver was killed - Semikin stated.

Strike on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured, a retail kiosk caught fire

Meanwhile, in the Cherkasy region, russia struck Smila with a ballistic missile. This was reported by Ihor Taburets, head of the Regional Military Administration.

"The consequences for the infrastructure are currently being clarified. According to preliminary information, three people were injured. Medics are providing them with the necessary assistance," Taburets noted.

Previously

The day before, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for responding to missile threat alerts, noting that there was information that russia had prepared for a strike.

Russia is preparing a new strike on the energy sector - Ihnat