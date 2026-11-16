Russia is preparing a new strike on the energy sector - Ihnat

Russia is planning another strike against Ukraine, without abandoning its plans to target Ukrainian energy facilities and critical infrastructure. This was stated by Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the air of the telethon on November 16, UNN reports.

Details

"We have been receiving information for several days that the enemy is planning such a strike, the next one, another one. There is nothing surprising here: they have not abandoned their plans to strike our energy facilities and critical infrastructure sites. So we are preparing," Ihnat said.

According to him, Ukraine expects "increased support from its partners in terms of ammunition for anti-aircraft guns, aircraft, and short- and medium-range missiles."

Reminder

Russia continued its attacks on Ukraine's energy sector overnight and in the morning of November 16. There are power outages in 6 regions. Over the past week, 116 Russian strikes on the energy and oil and gas sectors were recorded.