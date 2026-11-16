The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia on the evening of Monday, November 16. This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, preliminary reports indicate that a 57-year-old woman sustained a blast injury as a result of the enemy attack. She was hospitalized.

A fire broke out after a commercial kiosk was hit. Windows were shattered in a nearby building - Semikin stated.

He added that the consequences of the attack are being clarified.

Reminder

Search and rescue operations have been completed in Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia region. As Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivskyi reported, 72 people were killed as a result of the enemy strike, while four people remain missing.

Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia and the village of Bilenke with drones – two killed and two wounded