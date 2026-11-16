Strike on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured, a retail kiosk caught fire
Kyiv • UNN
In Zaporizhzhia, a 57-year-old woman sustained a blast injury and was hospitalized due to an enemy attack. A kiosk caught fire, and windows were blown out in a building.
The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia on the evening of Monday, November 16. This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.
Details
According to him, preliminary reports indicate that a 57-year-old woman sustained a blast injury as a result of the enemy attack. She was hospitalized.
A fire broke out after a commercial kiosk was hit. Windows were shattered in a nearby building
He added that the consequences of the attack are being clarified.
Reminder
Search and rescue operations have been completed in Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia region. As Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivskyi reported, 72 people were killed as a result of the enemy strike, while four people remain missing.
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