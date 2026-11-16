Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia and the village of Bilenke with drones – two killed and two wounded

In Zaporizhzhia and the village of Bilenke, two people were killed and two others injured as a result of Russian drone attacks. The occupiers struck civilian infrastructure facilities. This was reported by Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration head Mykhailo Semikin, writes UNN.

Details

In the village of Bilenke, a Russian FPV drone struck a civilian infrastructure facility. A 59-year-old man was killed in the attack.

Russian forces carried out another attack on Zaporizhzhia’s Khortytskyi District. The drone hit an infrastructure facility, after which a vehicle caught fire.

Aftermath of the strike on Zaporizhzhia

A woman was killed and two other people injured in the attack in Khortytskyi District.

Thus, two civilians were killed and two others injured as a result of two Russian strikes.

The head of the Regional Military Administration expressed condolences to the families of those killed.

Kellogg proposed a possible scenario for a ceasefire in Ukraine along the current front line