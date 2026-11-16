Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia and the village of Bilenke with drones – two killed and two wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian drones struck civilian infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia and Bilenke. Two people were killed and two others were injured.
In Zaporizhzhia and the village of Bilenke, two people were killed and two others injured as a result of Russian drone attacks. The occupiers struck civilian infrastructure facilities. This was reported by Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration head Mykhailo Semikin, writes UNN.
Details
In the village of Bilenke, a Russian FPV drone struck a civilian infrastructure facility. A 59-year-old man was killed in the attack.
Russian forces carried out another attack on Zaporizhzhia’s Khortytskyi District. The drone hit an infrastructure facility, after which a vehicle caught fire.
Aftermath of the strike on Zaporizhzhia
A woman was killed and two other people injured in the attack in Khortytskyi District.
Thus, two civilians were killed and two others injured as a result of two Russian strikes.
The head of the Regional Military Administration expressed condolences to the families of those killed.
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