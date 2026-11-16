Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia and the village of Bilenke with drones – two killed and two wounded

$45.3850.34
ukenru
05:34 AM • 728 views
China has officially confirmed the meeting between Trump, Putin and Xi on November 19 – what the leaders will discuss has become known
04:16 AM • 13101 views
Von der Leyen explained exactly how and in what format Europe will join the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia
03:38 AM • 15786 views
In Russia, a man was sentenced to 14 years in a penal colony for photographing soldiers’ graves – the Kremlin is concealing the losses in the war
02:56 AM • 13501 views
Russia has shown a ground launch of the "Bandероль" missile for the first time – experts explained the new threat to Ukraine
02:17 AM • 13196 views
Kellogg proposed a possible scenario for a ceasefire in Ukraine along the current front line
01:17 AM • 17543 views
Explosions reported in Russia and the temporarily occupied territories: vehicle traffic toward Moscow suspended
12:16 AM • 13501 views
The desecration of monuments bearing the inscriptions "Glory to the UPA" is being investigated in Warsaw – Ukraine suspects a Russian provocation
November 15, 11:16 PM • 13552 views
Satellite images showing the aftermath of the attack on the Russian port of Ust-Luga have appeared onlineVideo
November 15, 10:37 PM • 13170 views
It has become known why NATO canceled the 2027 summit in Albania
November 15, 09:55 PM • 12716 views
Ukraine and the EU are preparing an emergency winter aid package in response to Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+1°
4.2m/s
86%
758mm
Popular news
Germany is looking for Christmas Santas: requirements and earnings have increasedNovember 15, 08:03 PM • 10353 views
Biden called Zelenskyy capricious, stubborn, and ungrateful in his memoirs, and also mentioned PutinNovember 15, 09:44 PM • 13709 views
Michael J. Fox appeared in public with his wife and three daughters for the first time in a long timePhotoNovember 15, 10:05 PM • 10262 views
Kate Middleton announced the theme of the annual Christmas concert at Westminster AbbeyNovember 15, 11:05 PM • 8426 views
Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his 52nd birthday with Al Pacino, Jeff Bezos and other Hollywood starsPhoto12:06 AM • 8986 views
Publications
How to protect your home from negative energy: folk beliefs, talismans, and ancient ways to cleanse the houseNovember 15, 03:00 PM • 43674 views
Those Who Work in the Shadows: How the SBU’s Agent Network Makes the Most Complex Special Operations PossibleNovember 15, 08:06 AM • 59432 views
Diabetes can develop for years without symptoms: how many Ukrainians have the disease and how to detect itNovember 14, 02:59 PM • 78109 views
Criminal elements, the FSB, and NABU: did the Russian special services use anti-corruption activists to attack the SBU?VideoNovember 14, 02:31 PM • 66493 views
NABU’s double standards: why Duka’s damaged phones became a public argument, while Magamedrasulov’s case did notVideoNovember 14, 09:01 AM • 77827 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Mark Carney
Catherine, Princess of Wales
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Canada
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ancient tombs containing gold, silver, and African ivory found in Spain05:05 AM • 874 views
Stars could disappear from the night sky because of space data centers – scientists warn of a threat04:05 AM • 2304 views
Johnny Depp has returned to the top of the box office for the first time in 8 years – the new film has already grossed $42 million03:05 AM • 3102 views
Phil Collins broke down in tears during a ceremony in Hollywood – his daughter supported the legendary musician02:05 AM • 3658 views
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau appeared together at a charity event in Hollywood01:06 AM • 6356 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Fox News
Starlink

Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia and the village of Bilenke with drones – two killed and two wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

Russian drones struck civilian infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia and Bilenke. Two people were killed and two others were injured.

Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia and the village of Bilenke with drones – two killed and two wounded

In Zaporizhzhia and the village of Bilenke, two people were killed and two others injured as a result of Russian drone attacks. The occupiers struck civilian infrastructure facilities. This was reported by Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration head Mykhailo Semikin, writes UNN.

Details

In the village of Bilenke, a Russian FPV drone struck a civilian infrastructure facility. A 59-year-old man was killed in the attack.

Russian forces carried out another attack on Zaporizhzhia’s Khortytskyi District. The drone hit an infrastructure facility, after which a vehicle caught fire.

Aftermath of the strike on Zaporizhzhia

A woman was killed and two other people injured in the attack in Khortytskyi District.

Thus, two civilians were killed and two others injured as a result of two Russian strikes.

The head of the Regional Military Administration expressed condolences to the families of those killed.

Kellogg proposed a possible scenario for a ceasefire in Ukraine along the current front line16.11.26, 04:17 • 13200 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Explosions
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia