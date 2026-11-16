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Criminal liability for “money mules” and fines for Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers — a new law has come into force in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1606 views

The law introduced fines of up to 170,000 hryvnias and imprisonment for up to six years for transactions involving other people's cards. Officials of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers face a fine for illegal military registration.

Criminal liability for “money mules” and fines for Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers — a new law has come into force in Ukraine
Illustrative photo

On Sunday, November 15, a law came into force in Ukraine that strengthens criminal liability for illegal transactions involving bank cards, accounts and electronic wallets, and provides for fines of up to UAH 170,000 and imprisonment for up to six years for organizing and using so-called drop schemes. In addition to combating “drops,” the document contains a provision on liability for officials of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers (TCCs) for illegally registering citizens for military service; they face a fine of UAH 170,000, UNN reports. 

Details 

On November 13, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Draft Law No. 16013, “On Amendments to the Criminal Code of Ukraine and the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine Regarding the Protection of Citizens and Their Funds from Illegal Actions Involving Payment Instruments and Bank Accounts.” 

On November 14, the draft law was published in the parliamentary newspaper Holos Ukrainy. The document’s transitional provisions state that it “enters into force on the day following the day of its publication,” meaning that the law came into effect on November 15. 

Under the law, Article 200 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which regulates liability for illegal actions involving payment instruments, documents for the transfer of funds and means of access to bank accounts, is being updated.

In particular, criminal liability is provided for misappropriating or stealing payment instruments, acquiring them through deception or abuse of trust, as well as other methods of illegally obtaining them.

In addition, the Criminal Code has been supplemented with a new Article 200-1, which establishes liability for transferring, receiving, acquiring, storing or selling payment instruments, personal account-access data and electronic wallets for the purpose of carrying out criminal transactions.

At the same time, the law distinguishes between the liability of persons who knowingly transfer their own payment instruments for illegal transactions and that of participants in schemes involving the acquisition and distribution of other people’s bank cards.

The transfer of one’s own bank card or another payment instrument for the purpose of enabling fraud by other persons is punishable by a fine of between 300 and 1,000 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens. In monetary terms, this amounts to between UAH 5,100 and UAH 17,000.

A harsher punishment is established for receiving, acquiring, storing, selling or transferring other people’s payment instruments for carrying out fraudulent transactions.

The following penalties are provided for such actions:

  • a fine of between UAH 51,000 and UAH 85,000;
    • restriction of liberty for up to three years;
      • imprisonment for a term of between two and four years.

        For repeated commission of the relevant offenses or their commission by an organized group, a fine of between UAH 85,000 and UAH 170,000 or imprisonment for a term of between four and six years is established.

        However, the law provides for the possibility of exemption from criminal liability for a person who committed an offense related to transferring their own payment instrument for the first time, voluntarily reported it to law enforcement authorities, and actively assisted in uncovering and stopping the crime.

        Separate amendments concern the application of criminal-law measures to legal entities if their activities are connected with the relevant offenses.

        Fines of up to 170,000 hryvnias and imprisonment: how fraud involving bank cards will be punished in Ukraine28.10.26, 15:41 • 4948 views

        In addition, an amendment was included in the law supplementing Article 201-1 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses with the following provision: “a violation by an official of the procedure for maintaining military registration of conscripts, persons liable for military service or reservists, which resulted in the registration of persons who, under the law, are not subject to military registration of conscripts, persons liable for military service or reservists, entails the imposition of a fine in the amount of ten thousand tax-free minimum incomes of citizens.”

        That is, liability is provided for TCCs for registering for military service persons who are not subject to military registration. Such a violation will be punishable by a fine of UAH 170,000.

        The Verkhovna Rada supported a fine of 170,000 hryvnias for the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers for illegally registering people for military service29.10.26, 14:28 • 7331 view

        Pavlo Bashynskyi

        PoliticsCrimes and emergenciesPublications
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        Volodymyr Zelenskyy
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