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The Verkhovna Rada supported a fine of 170,000 hryvnias for the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers for illegally registering people for military service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2202 views

Members of Parliament supported a 170,000-hryvnia fine for the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers for illegally registering citizens for military service. The provision is not yet in effect.

The Verkhovna Rada supported a fine of 170,000 hryvnias for the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers for illegally registering people for military service

The Verkhovna Rada, in the bill strengthening liability for organizing and using so-called drop schemes, also supported an amendment providing for a fine of 170,000 hryvnias for employees of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers for unlawfully registering citizens for military service who are not subject to such a procedure, UNN reports. 

Details

On Wednesday, October 28, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law that strengthens criminal liability for illegal transactions involving bank cards, accounts, and electronic wallets. The document provides for fines of up to 170,000 hryvnias and imprisonment for up to six years for organizing and using so-called drop schemes.  

Fines of up to 170,000 hryvnias and imprisonment: how fraud involving bank cards will be punished in Ukraine28.10.26, 15:41 • 4298 views

Before the second reading, Amendment No. 11 was submitted to the bill, supplementing Article 201-1 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses with the following provision: "a violation by an official of the procedure for keeping military registration records of conscripts, persons liable for military service, or reservists, which resulted in the registration of persons who, under the law, are not subject to military registration as conscripts, persons liable for military service, or reservists, entails the imposition of a fine amounting to ten thousand non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens." 

That is, liability is provided for Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers for registering persons for military service who are not subject to such registration. A fine of 170,000 hryvnias will be imposed for such a violation.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement, while preparing the bill for its second reading, rejected this amendment; however, during the vote, the lawmakers supported it, and it was included in the final version of the bill. 

However, it should be noted that these provisions are not yet in force, as the document must first be signed by Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who may veto the law, after which the document must be published in the parliamentary newspaper "Holos Ukrainy." 

The law is to enter into force on the day following the day of its publication. 

We remind you

The law strengthening liability for electronic communications fraud and the activities of fraudulent "call centers," which provides for punishment of up to 12 years in prison, entered into force on Friday, September 18. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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