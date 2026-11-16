Major outages have occurred at the largest U.S. banks, including Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and U.S. Bank, UNN reports.

Details

According to the downdetector website, problems are being reported at Bank of America, Chase, US Bank, Wells Fargo, and Zelle. Users are complaining about difficulties accessing their online accounts.

We saw your post and would like to get in touch with you. We apologize: it appears that we are currently working to resolve an issue with online banking. Please try again later. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience - Chase wrote.

As a reminder

In the United States, mass flight cancellations and delays have continued for the third consecutive day following a major outage in the air traffic control system. On November 15 alone, airlines canceled more than 2,300 flights, while approximately 7,700 more were delayed.