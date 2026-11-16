Ukraine national team midfielder Heorhii Sudakov spoke about communicating with his former Shakhtar teammate, Georgia national team defender Irakli Azarov, before the Nations League match, noting that the latter said, "Georgia will f*** Ukraine tomorrow." Sudakov said this during a press conference, UNN reports.

Details

In response to a question about whether Sudakov had spoken with his friend Irakli Azarov about their expectations for the match, the midfielder jokingly replied: "To be honest, we spoke an hour ago. He’s a funny guy; I like him very much. He said that he would f*** us tomorrow. I said: "Let’s talk tomorrow after the match."

I wish them luck, but as I have already said, we will be 100% focused. We’ll talk after the match — Sudakov said.

We would like to remind you

Ukraine national team head coach Andrea Maldera stated that he had not spoken with Ukrainian Association of Football President Andriy Shevchenko about a possible resignation following a series of defeats.