Tomorrow, schedules will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine. Ukrenergo reported that between 1 and 3 groups will be switched off, reports UNN.

How scheduled power outages will be implemented on November 17:

• for industry – capacity limitation schedules;

• for all categories of consumers – hourly outage schedules (from 1 to 3 groups).

It should be noted that one group means four hours without electricity, so tomorrow the outages may last from 4 to 12 hours.

The reason is the consequences of enemy attacks on the power system. Energy workers are restoring damaged equipment and networks around the clock in order to return electricity to Ukrainians’ homes as soon as possible - Ukrenergo reported.

"The sixth blackout in the past two weeks" — Dnipro left without power after Russian attacks