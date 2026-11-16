"The sixth blackout in the past two weeks" — Dnipro left without power after Russian attacks

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After the attack on energy facilities in the region, Dnipro is completely without power. As Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov said, "this is actually the sixth blackout in the past two weeks," UNN reports.

The situation in Dnipro is particularly difficult

"Ukrenergo" reported widespread power outages following Russian strikes on energy infrastructure. The situation in Dnipro is particularly difficult.

After the attack on energy facilities in the region, Dnipro is completely without power. Some residents of Dnipro, Samarivskyi and Kamianske districts are also without electricity. Energy workers are already restoring power. Right now, they are first restoring electricity to water and heat supply systems and social facilities - DTEK reported.

The company added that repeated Russian attacks could slow down the work. But the crews are already on site and doing everything possible to restore power as quickly as possible.

The sixth blackout in the past two weeks

As Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov said, energy workers and municipal utility employees are currently dealing with the power outage. Due to enemy strikes, almost half the city is without electricity.

This is actually the sixth blackout in the past two weeks - the mayor added.

In addition, 10 apartment buildings, residents' private cars, as well as a diesel locomotive, a railway tank car, agricultural machinery and businesses have been damaged in Dnipro... Today, the "Oleina" plant in Dnipro was hit for the third time. It is American-owned and belongs to the Bunge corporation. Fortunately, there was no oil spill, as there was in January. The severed contact networks of electric transport — both there and on Zaporizke Highway — have already been restored by municipal utility workers. The aftermath is also still being cleared at the remaining locations - Filatov summed up.

The mayor added that, unfortunately, there are already two fatalities in Dnipro. They are a 32-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man.