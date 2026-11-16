“The time has come, I am returning to the piste” — Kharlan announces resumption of her career

Ukrainian fencer Olha Kharlan announced that she is resuming her career after giving birth. Kharlan announced this on Instagram, reports UNN.

Exactly two years ago, I took to the piste at my last international competition. It was a long break. And all this time, I really wanted to say: "I’ll be back". But I decided to keep this news to myself a little longer. And now the moment has come… I am returning to the piste. This time as a mother. I am sure it will not be easy. But when has that ever frightened me? - Kharlan said.

She added: "See you in Orléans, France". It is in France, in the city of Orléans, that a fencing Grand Prix event will take place from December 3 to 5, 2026.

Additional information

In February, it became known that Ukrainian Olympic fencing champion Olha Kharlan was preparing for a new stage in her life—the athlete was pregnant for the first time.

The 35-year-old Ukrainian announced the happy news publicly, sharing a video on social media.

In March, Kharlan shared the happy news that the family was growing. Together with her fiancé, Italian fencer Luigi Samele, the athlete revealed the sex of their future child.

In June, it became known that Kharlan had given birth to a daughter and showed her in a photo for the first time.