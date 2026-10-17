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Massive student protests erupted in Italy: more than 400,000 people took to the streets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

Students protested against problems in schools, military spending, and restrictions on immigrants. About ten police officers were injured in clashes.

Massive student protests erupted in Italy: more than 400,000 people took to the streets

Student protests called "No Meloni Day" took place in Italy. More than 400,000 young people took part, protesting problems in schools, funding for the military industry, and restrictions on immigrants in educational institutions. This was reported by the Italian publication La Repubblica, according to UNN.

Details

The anticipated day of protests called "No Meloni Day" took place. Students announced it to protest the destruction of schools, condemn the allocation of funds to the military industry, express disagreement with the decree limiting the number of immigrants in schools, and demonstrate solidarity with French students. According to the organizers, more than 400,000 young people took to the streets of Italy's largest cities—from Turin to Padua, Bologna, Rome, Naples, and Cagliari

- the publication writes.

In addition, according to available information, clashes with law enforcement also took place during the protests. In particular, in Turin and Rome. As a result, around ten law enforcement officers were injured.

At the same time, Italy's Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi said that law enforcement had handled a difficult day, acting "decisively, professionally, and prudently."

I organized dozens of demonstrations from a young age and have always been pleased when people mobilize. I have always believed that it is good for democracy when people want to express their opinion. Violence, homemade explosive devices, and attacks on law enforcement are another matter. In my opinion, here we must be very clear and maintain a unified position

- Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said while speaking to the press.

She also criticized opposition leaders who, she said, were unable to say a single word condemning the violence during the protests.

I say this because I see some comments from the leaders of the opposition forces regarding the protests. Of course, they criticize the government and do what they are supposed to do, but they cannot say a single word condemning the violence. I do not want to argue over this issue

- the prime minister added.

Reminder

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that the government was preparing legislative proposals to ban the burqa and niqab in schools, as well as limit the number of foreign students in classrooms.

Alla Kiosak

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