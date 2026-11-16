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Kate Middleton announced the theme of the annual Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

This year's concert will be dedicated to the power of love, kindness and support in difficult times. The event will take place in December with more than 1,500 guests attending.

Kate Middleton announced the theme of the annual Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, has announced the theme of her annual Christmas carol service, "Together at Christmas," which will take place in December at Westminster Abbey. This year’s event will be dedicated to the power of love, kindness and supporting people during difficult times. E! News reports this, citing the Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales, writes UNN.

Details

Kate will host the festive service for the sixth time. Traditionally, it brings together more than 1,500 guests, including people who help their communities and support those in need.

The organizers emphasized that the main idea of this year’s concert is to show how even small acts of care can change the lives of others.

The Royal Family and festive traditions

William traditionally joins Kate, along with their children — 13-year-old George, 11-year-old Charlotte and 8-year-old Louis.

In addition to the main concert at Westminster Abbey, 15 more festive services will be held across the United Kingdom.

The concert will be broadcast on ITV1 and the ITVX platform on Christmas Eve.

Last year, a special moment in the festive program was a piano duet by Kate and Princess Charlotte. The mother and daughter performed Erland Cooper’s composition "Holm Sound" together.

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Stepan Haftko

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