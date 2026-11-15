The biggest trip after treatment — Kate will join Prince William in India to present the Earthshot Prize

REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

Kate, Princess of Wales, will make her largest overseas trip since completing cancer treatment: this week, she will join her husband, Prince William, in India, where the annual Earthshot Prize award ceremony will take place, UNN reports.

Details

The 44-year-old Prince William, heir to the throne, and Kate are travelling to Mumbai to take part in a series of events taking place during the three-day visit; the awards ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday.

For 44-year-old Kate, this trip will be her most significant overseas visit since she underwent preventive chemotherapy in 2024 in connection with cancer (the type of which has not been disclosed). Although the disease is currently in remission, the Princess says it still affects her life.

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Prince William, who — like his father, King Charles — has made environmental protection one of the main focuses of his work, founded the Earthshot Prize in 2020. The prize aims to find solutions to combat climate change. Five winners each receive £1 million ($1.3 million) to scale up their projects.

"For the Prince, the Earthshot Prize is essentially a way to replace pessimism with belief in new possibilities," a representative of the royal couple’s office at Kensington Palace said.

"It demonstrates that, despite the seriousness of the environmental challenges facing our planet, the ingenuity, determination and creativity directed at solving them are an equally powerful force."

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In addition

According to the publication, the royal couple will be joined at the awards ceremony by prominent figures, including Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, actors Alia Bhatt and Rami Malek, as well as the British pop group Take That, for whom this performance in India will be the first in the group’s history.

"Performing here for the first time, after so many years, side by side with remarkable people who are creating a better future for our planet, is a truly special occasion," the group said in a statement.

In addition to events connected with the Earthshot Prize, the royal couple will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. As a representative of Kensington Palace noted, the meeting highlights the importance of bilateral relations between the countries — particularly in the areas of defence and technology — at a time when Prince William is becoming increasingly active on the global stage. William and Kate will also attend events related to Indian cricket, fashion and cinema.

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After Kate became ill, she significantly reduced the number of her official duties, saying that she lives each day as it comes. Although the number of her public appearances is gradually increasing, she did not accompany William on previous overseas trips.

Her only significant overseas visit in 2024 was a two-day trip to Italy, which she made alone in May as part of her work focused on early childhood development.

"At the hospital, they told me that recovery would not be linear. There will be good days and bad days — it takes time," she said in an interview published this week in Country Life magazine, for which William served as guest editor.