Kate Middleton confirmed in remission for the first time after cancer treatment

Princess Kate Middleton of Wales has said she is in remission after an emotional return to the hospital where she was treated, reports UNN citing the BBC.

In a message posted on social media, Katherine spoke of her "relief" and said she remains "focused on getting better.

"As anyone who has faced a cancer diagnosis knows, it takes time to adjust to the new normal. However, I am looking forward to the year ahead," the princess wrote in the post, which she captioned as "C.

Earlier, during a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in west London, Catherine thanked staff and sympathized with cancer patients over their "difficult" treatment, but assured them there was "light at the end of the tunnel.

This is the first time it has been confirmed that the princess is in remission from cancer.

She announced her diagnosis in March last year before revealing in September that she had completed chemotherapy, saying: "My focus now is on doing everything I can to stay cancer-free.

Cancer Research UK states that the word 'remission' means that there are no signs of cancer left after treatment.

The charity says some cancers can come back, which is why doctors tend to use the word "remission" rather than "cure".

In a post on social media, Catherine thanked the Royal Marsden Hospital for its "exceptional" care and for looking after her "so well".

She added: "My heartfelt thanks to all those who quietly walked beside William and I as we went through all of this. We couldn't have asked for more.

