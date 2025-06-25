$41.790.08
48.510.49
EU to approve 18th package of sanctions against Russia tomorrow - Merz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1402 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called for increased economic pressure on Moscow, including through sanctions, to force Russia back to the negotiating table. The EU will approve the 18th package of sanctions tomorrow, but Merz emphasizes the need for broader US participation, although US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that Washington is not planning new sanctions yet.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that in order to resolve the cessation of the war in Ukraine, it is necessary to increase economic pressure on Moscow, noting that the EU will give way to the 18th package of sanctions against Russia tomorrow. Merz said this during a press conference following the NATO summit, reports UNN.

Regarding the situation in Ukraine, I once again expressed to him (Trump - ed.) our urgent desire for further sanctions against Russia by the United States. There will be no military solution to this conflict. We must increase economic pressure on Moscow. The European Union is dealing with this, and tomorrow, finally, the 18th package of sanctions will be launched. But this one package will not be enough, we need greater US participation in the sanctions.

- said Merz.

Details

He noted that he had already called on US President Donald Trump to increase pressure on Moscow so that Russia would return to the negotiating table.

Recall

US President Donald Trump is likely to ignore Europe's request to increase sanctions against Russia. This was stated on Wednesday by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. He explained this by the fact that the US still wants to have room for negotiations on a peace agreement.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
NATO
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
European Union
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
