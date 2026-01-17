Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor Castle

The Princess of Wales once again demonstrated her down-to-earth nature by driving herself to an official event. Kate, 44, was spotted behind the wheel of a small black car as she arrived at Windsor Castle for a meeting with England's women's rugby team, the "Red Roses," who are world champions. This was reported by DailyMail, writes UNN.

Details

The video of the princess's arrival quickly went viral. Royal family fans paid special attention to Kate wearing high heels, which they called an "iconic" skill. Netizens also noted Kate's independence: she not only refused a driver's services but also carried her own umbrella, taking it from an assistant during a January downpour.

“It’s so amazing that she doesn’t need people to drive her around and she can easily do it herself,” – one subscriber noted.

Family Rugby Weekdays

During the reception, the princess, who is a patron of the Rugby Football Union, shared details about raising her children. She revealed that 12-year-old Prince George and 7-year-old Louis are actively involved in rugby, and 10-year-old Charlotte joins in during home matches.

Kate joked about her eldest son's sporting achievements: "I don't want George to tackle me!" She also emphasized the importance of sports accessibility for all children, noting that up to a certain age, boys and girls should not be separated in games like rugby.

