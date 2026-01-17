$43.180.08
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 9782 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 14555 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 18578 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 18389 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 35489 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 31585 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 27758 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 25736 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 24945 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor Castle

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, drove herself to Windsor Castle for a meeting with the England women's rugby team. She also spoke about her children playing rugby.

Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor Castle

The Princess of Wales once again demonstrated her down-to-earth nature by driving herself to an official event. Kate, 44, was spotted behind the wheel of a small black car as she arrived at Windsor Castle for a meeting with England's women's rugby team, the "Red Roses," who are world champions. This was reported by DailyMail, writes UNN.

Details

The video of the princess's arrival quickly went viral. Royal family fans paid special attention to Kate wearing high heels, which they called an "iconic" skill. Netizens also noted Kate's independence: she not only refused a driver's services but also carried her own umbrella, taking it from an assistant during a January downpour.

British King congratulates Ukrainians on the anniversary of signing the Agreement on Centenary Partnership16.01.26, 21:26 • 2490 views

“It’s so amazing that she doesn’t need people to drive her around and she can easily do it herself,”

– one subscriber noted.

Family Rugby Weekdays

During the reception, the princess, who is a patron of the Rugby Football Union, shared details about raising her children. She revealed that 12-year-old Prince George and 7-year-old Louis are actively involved in rugby, and 10-year-old Charlotte joins in during home matches.

Kate joked about her eldest son's sporting achievements: "I don't want George to tackle me!" She also emphasized the importance of sports accessibility for all children, noting that up to a certain age, boys and girls should not be separated in games like rugby. 

Princesses Catherine and Charlotte played a piano duet at Christmas service25.12.25, 13:17 • 3738 views

Stepan Haftko

