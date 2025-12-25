Princesses Catherine and Charlotte played a piano duet at Christmas service

Princess Catherine of Wales and Princess Charlotte performed a piano duet at a Christmas carol service, UNN reports, citing the BBC.

According to media reports, the performance of the piece by Scottish composer Erland Cooper was pre-recorded at Windsor Castle last week specifically for the Christmas broadcast of the event on ITV1.

Kensington Palace announced the video before the program began, posting a video of Catherine and a then-unknown person playing the piano with the caption "a special duet…".

The video shows them sitting together at the piano and performing Holm's piece, which they are known to be very familiar with and enjoy playing at home.

The Princess of Wales used only her left hand, and Charlotte played only her right in the Inner Hall of Windsor Castle.

During the performance, footage was shown of guests arriving at the Christmas service – the Prince of Wales and Catherine watched as their children tied paper chains with their names on a "tree of connection" in front of the Abbey.

Catherine, commenting on the video, says: "At its heart, Christmas is about love, expressed in the simplest, most human forms. Not in sentimental or grand gestures, but in tender ones. A moment of being listened to, a word of comfort, a friendly conversation, a helping hand, a presence. These simple acts of care may seem insignificant, but they contribute to the beautiful tapestry of life to which we all belong."

The BBC notes that this is not the first time Catherine, who passed piano exams (Grade 3) and music theory (Grade 5), has played at a Christmas service.

At the first event in 2021, she surprised the audience by accompanying singer-songwriter Tom Walker on the piano during his performance of his Christmas song "For Those Who Can't Be Here."

Organizers said this year's theme – celebrating the "power of love and unity" in recognition of people's contributions across the country to society – was chosen because people will be able to celebrate love in all its forms in a world that often seems fragmented and disconnected.

It is understood that Catherine wanted to include this special performance to emphasize the importance of connections.

"The time, care, and compassion you give, often quietly and unspoken, without any expectation or recognition, have an incredible impact on the lives of others," Catherine wrote in a letter accompanying each ceremony program.

In addition to the mother-daughter duet, 1,600 guests – from members of the royal family to celebrities and local heroes – were able to enjoy a mix of traditional and modern elements to include people of all faiths and those who profess no faith.

Poems were read aloud by actors such as Kate Winslet and Chiwetel Ejiofor, and musical performances featured artists such as Katie Melua, Dan Smith, and Zak Abel.

The Prince of Wales read a passage from the Bible from the pulpit.

Princess Charlotte and her brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis, were also present at the service.