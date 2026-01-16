British King congratulates Ukrainians on the anniversary of signing the Agreement on Centenary Partnership

King Charles III of Great Britain published a message for Ukrainians on the anniversary of the signing of the Agreement on a Century-Long Partnership between the countries, wishing for a just and lasting peace. He wrote about this on the royal family's page on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

The greeting states that together with Queen Camilla, Charles III "holds all Ukrainians in his thoughts and prayers" and hopes that Ukraine will be able to achieve the just and lasting peace it deserves.

In the letter, the King also mentions the ties between the two countries and expresses admiration for the resilience of Ukrainians.

I sincerely hope that the strong ties between our countries will bring hope and moral support in this most difficult time. Ukraine's greatest strength in the face of such terrible trials and suffering is an extraordinary example for the whole world, and I am constantly amazed by the courage, bravery and resilience shown by the Ukrainian people - wrote Charles III.

In his address, he also mentioned the approaching fourth anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine.

