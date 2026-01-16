$43.180.08
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
06:20 PM • 4280 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
05:23 PM • 10135 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 13870 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 31212 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 29204 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 26589 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 25228 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 24164 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
January 16, 08:00 AM • 33973 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
British King congratulates Ukrainians on the anniversary of signing the Agreement on Centenary Partnership

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

King Charles III of Great Britain wished Ukraine a just and lasting peace on the anniversary of the signing of the Agreement on Centenary Partnership. He expressed admiration for the resilience of Ukrainians and recalled the ties between the countries.

British King congratulates Ukrainians on the anniversary of signing the Agreement on Centenary Partnership

King Charles III of Great Britain published a message for Ukrainians on the anniversary of the signing of the Agreement on a Century-Long Partnership between the countries, wishing for a just and lasting peace. He wrote about this on the royal family's page on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

The greeting states that together with Queen Camilla, Charles III "holds all Ukrainians in his thoughts and prayers" and hopes that Ukraine will be able to achieve the just and lasting peace it deserves.

In the letter, the King also mentions the ties between the two countries and expresses admiration for the resilience of Ukrainians.

I sincerely hope that the strong ties between our countries will bring hope and moral support in this most difficult time. Ukraine's greatest strength in the face of such terrible trials and suffering is an extraordinary example for the whole world, and I am constantly amazed by the courage, bravery and resilience shown by the Ukrainian people

- wrote Charles III.

In his address, he also mentioned the approaching fourth anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine.

Ukraine and Britain to start monthly production of thousands of Octopus drones: Sybiha announces date16.01.26, 16:30 • 3360 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Social network
War in Ukraine
Queen Camilla
Charles III
Great Britain
Ukraine