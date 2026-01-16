Ukraine and Britain to start monthly production of thousands of Octopus drones: Sybiha announces date

Ukraine and Great Britain are set to begin monthly joint production of a thousand Octopus interceptor drones starting in February 2026. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha during the Forum of 100 Years of Ukrainian-British Partnership, as reported by UNN.

Details

The event was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor, and Secretary of State for Justice of Great Britain David Lammy, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk and parliamentary leadership, Ukrainian MPs, representatives of the diplomatic corps, and heads of foreign diplomatic missions.

The Foreign Minister called the Ukrainian-British partnership "a true alliance for indivisible European security and a common future."

Sybiha also noted that over the past year, Great Britain has significantly increased sanctions pressure on Russia and expanded sanctions lists.

Additionally

Octopus interceptor drones are a joint Ukrainian-British development. They were developed by Ukrainian military engineers with the support of British specialists.

In November 2025, serial production of UAVs was launched in both Ukraine and Great Britain.

These drones are designed to intercept and destroy attack drones such as the "Shahed" ("Geran-2"), which are produced in Iran and Russia.

Recall

On Friday, January 16, British Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy arrived in Kyiv.

In addition, UNN reported that Great Britain announced the allocation of 20 million pounds sterling for the restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.