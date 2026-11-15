Prince Harry unexpectedly arrived in Lviv and supported Ukrainian veterans at the Invictus Games

Prince Harry came to Lviv to support military personnel during wheelchair rugby competitions at the All-Ukrainian Invictus Games. This was reported by Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Prince Harry attended the All-Ukrainian Invictus Games in Lviv! He personally supported our warriors during the wheelchair rugby competitions. And this is especially moving, because it was Prince Harry who founded the Invictus Games in 2014. And now he has come to Ukraine to be alongside our Defenders, for whom sport has become an important part of recovery after their injuries – the post says.

According to the official, around 500 participants from across Ukraine registered for this year's All-Ukrainian Invictus Games in Lviv. Based on the results of the competitions, a team of 60 veterans and service members will be formed to represent Ukraine at the international Invictus Games in Birmingham in 2027.

It is particularly gratifying that the wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby competitions were held at the Lviv Regional Children's and Youth Sports School. As part of the regional program, we made it fully inclusive. Thank you to Prince Harry for this support for our people. It is very valuable that Ukraine and our warriors have friends like this – Kozytskyi added.

We remind you

In April, Britain's Prince Harry unexpectedly visited the Ukrainian capital. He met with partners and reminded the world of the difficult living conditions in the country.