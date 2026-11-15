Germany is looking for Christmas Santas: requirements and earnings have increased

A few weeks before Christmas, recruiting agencies across Germany began hiring entertainers to play the role of the Weihnachtsmann (the German equivalent of Father Frost and Santa Claus), who visits families with gifts on Christmas Eve, UNN reports, citing DW.

The dpa news agency contacted specialized Weihnachtsmannzentrale centers in Berlin and Brandenburg. They said that candidates undergo a thorough selection process, while newcomers are trained and prepared for performances in front of children. As a result, many are screened out because they themselves want to spend Christmas with their families.

Experts dispelled the myth that those who play Santa are themselves retirees. One of the centers said that its employees are most often between 30 and 60 years old; most have regular jobs, often as teachers or civil servants. The oldest performer was said to be a 75-year-old man. Agencies are looking for men with a friendly appearance, calm demeanor, and warm voice who know how to communicate with children.

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A unique "Weihnachtsmann code of honor," developed by local agencies, is in effect in Berlin and Brandenburg. The Weihnachtsmann must not visit a family in a cheap costume (only those costing at least 100 euros are acceptable) or while intoxicated. Wristwatches are also prohibited: any modern details are considered to undermine the fairytale image.

Bookings are becoming better paid each year. One reason cited by the agencies is that, as the quality of holiday advertising and films has improved, clients' expectations of Santas have risen. In 2018, it was reported that Father Frosts were paid between 30 and 70 euros. Now, according to dpa, agencies charge clients between 85 and 150 euros per visit, while the performers themselves can earn 50–70 euros per hour plus tips. Experienced Santas with many years of service are especially sought after; their income can amount to 110 euros or more per visit.