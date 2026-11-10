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Customers criticized Kim Kardashian's $148 advent calendar and are demanding their money back

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1116 views

Customers criticized the contents of the $148 SKIMS calendar; a video garnered nearly 65 million views. The brand offered a refund or credit.

Customers criticized Kim Kardashian's $148 advent calendar and are demanding their money back

The clothing brand SKIMS, founded by Kim Kardashian, found itself at the center of a scandal over a $148 Christmas advent calendar. Buyers criticized its contents and began demanding refunds. E! News reports, UNN writes.

Details

The limited-edition calendar was advertised as a set of 12 surprises, including hair accessories, keychains, and other small items. However, after unboxing it, some buyers said that the contents did not justify the high price.

A TikTok video that garnered nearly 65 million views attracted particular attention. In it, a dissatisfied customer shows the contents of the calendar, including hair clips, hair ties, and jewelry.

Kimberly, are you really trying to make me angry? This is way too expensive

— the video's creator said.

How Kardashian's brand responded

In the comments, users called the calendar "a box full of gag gifts" and joked that its contents resembled random items from a drawer or a car.

Following the wave of criticism, SKIMS said it acknowledged buyers' dissatisfaction and was prepared to compensate them for their expenses.

We personally contacted every customer who purchased the calendar and offered them a choice between a full refund or SKIMS credit to use on other products

— the brand's representatives said.

The company also promised to take customer feedback into account when developing future collections.

The advent calendar is currently marked as a waitlist item on the official SKIMS website.

Kim Kardashian admitted that her 13-year-old daughter criticizes her outfits and gives her fashion advice04.11.26, 01:06 • 44198 views

Stepan Haftko

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