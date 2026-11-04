Kim Kardashian admitted that her 13-year-old daughter criticizes her outfits and gives her fashion advice

$45.530.1851.050.37
ukenru
11:17 PM • 146 views
Russia considers a peaceful and united Europe its enemy and is preparing for confrontation – ZelenskyyVideo
10:16 PM • 4620 views
The Kremlin plans to intensify strikes on Ukraine after the U.S. elections despite upcoming talks – Bloomberg
10:01 PM • 5752 views
Manchester United's incredible comeback, PSG's six goals, and Barcelona's confident victory in the Champions League: match results on November 3
09:43 PM • 6034 views
Near Samara, one of the largest oil storage facilities of the Russian Federation in Europe has been burning for a second day following an attack by Ukrainian drones
08:45 PM • 9580 views
In Zhytomyr, large-scale power outages occurred after Russian attacks, leaving a number of buildings without water and heat.
08:31 PM • 10016 views
The NBU explained the weakening of the hryvnia in early November — what is happening in the foreign exchange market
08:17 PM • 7080 views
Almost one billion euros — how much Ukraine needs to support the energy sector and repair the Chornobyl NPP confinement
07:59 PM • 9020 views
The Governor of New Jersey Warns Ports Against Accepting Russian Diesel Fuel
06:43 PM • 12954 views
Russia directed three drones at a substation critical to the stable operation of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant — Shmyhal
06:28 PM • 13555 views
Police identify 16 active participants in clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Latvia convened an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council over Russia's brutal attacks on UkrainiansNovember 3, 01:16 PM • 15009 views
Temporary disruptions to the water supply may occur in Kyiv—the reason has become knownNovember 3, 01:59 PM • 13993 views
U.S. midterm elections — will Democrats be able to constrain Trump, and what does this mean for Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 3, 02:07 PM • 27957 views
In Brussels, Ukraine, the United States, Europe and NATO will discuss security guarantees on November 4 - ZelenskyyNovember 3, 03:05 PM • 13301 views
The SBU has identified about 100 participants in the clashes in Petropavlivska BorshchahivkaNovember 3, 03:23 PM • 13023 views
Publications
Tram and trolleybus services to be suspended in Kyiv – which buses can be used and is the metro operating05:35 PM • 21286 views
U.S. midterm elections — will Democrats be able to constrain Trump, and what does this mean for Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 3, 02:07 PM • 28065 views
Reservation in exchange for mobilization: why the government’s new idea has drawn criticism
Exclusive
November 3, 11:27 AM • 44016 views
“Shakhtar” - “Sporting”, “Atlético” - “Bayern” — preview of Matchday 4 of the Champions LeagueVideoNovember 2, 08:14 PM • 64909 views
From an 18-year-old debutant to an all-time record — how Yarmolenko made his way to 125 goals in the Ukrainian Premier LeaguePhotoVideoNovember 2, 05:35 PM • 73041 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Vyhivskyi Ivan Mykhailovych
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
United States
France
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian admitted that her 13-year-old daughter criticizes her outfits and gives her fashion advice11:06 PM • 142 views
Trump called Greenland "the greatest gift" to the United States from Europe10:05 PM • 1356 views
The Goncourt Prize has been awarded to a novel about the murder of a Parisian art model in 194906:21 PM • 7482 views
Disney is preparing its largest cuts this year — it wants to invest in contentNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 31726 views
Will Smith spotted with his ex-wife in Australia after wrapping filming on a new movieNovember 3, 05:36 AM • 55187 views
Actual
Heating
Fox News
The Guardian
Eurofighter Typhoon
NASAMS

Kim Kardashian admitted that her 13-year-old daughter criticizes her outfits and gives her fashion advice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

Kim Kardashian revealed that 13-year-old North West criticizes her looks and gives her fashion advice. The star says that her daughter is almost never wrong.

Kim Kardashian admitted that her 13-year-old daughter criticizes her outfits and gives her fashion advice

American television star Kim Kardashian revealed how her 13-year-old daughter North West judges her revealing looks on the red carpet. According to the celebrity, the girl is not shy about criticizing her mother, and her advice often influences her choice of clothing. Kardashian spoke about this in an exclusive interview with E! News, UNN reports.

Details

During the premiere of the second season of the series "All's Fair" in New York on November 2, the 46-year-old actress admitted that North has recently been especially supportive of her fashion experiments.

She would like all of our looks. Lately, she has been very supportive of me

– Kardashian noted.

Kardashian listens to her daughter's fashion advice

The star emphasized that she values North's honesty, even when she makes critical remarks about her appearance.

They are so honest, and I like getting fashion advice from North. Honestly, she is never wrong

– Kardashian said.

Actress Niecy Nash-Betts, who was also present at the premiere, said that her adult children also closely monitor her wardrobe and are not shy about giving advice.

The second season of the legal drama "All's Fair," in which Kardashian stars alongside Sarah Paulson and Niecy Nash-Betts, will premiere on Hulu on November 4.

Whoopi Goldberg touchingly said goodbye to Patrick Stewart and spoke about their many years of friendship03.11.26, 06:05 • 49068 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the WorldUNN LiteLife hack