Kim Kardashian admitted that her 13-year-old daughter criticizes her outfits and gives her fashion advice

American television star Kim Kardashian revealed how her 13-year-old daughter North West judges her revealing looks on the red carpet. According to the celebrity, the girl is not shy about criticizing her mother, and her advice often influences her choice of clothing. Kardashian spoke about this in an exclusive interview with E! News, UNN reports.

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During the premiere of the second season of the series "All's Fair" in New York on November 2, the 46-year-old actress admitted that North has recently been especially supportive of her fashion experiments.

She would like all of our looks. Lately, she has been very supportive of me – Kardashian noted.

Kardashian listens to her daughter's fashion advice

The star emphasized that she values North's honesty, even when she makes critical remarks about her appearance.

They are so honest, and I like getting fashion advice from North. Honestly, she is never wrong – Kardashian said.

Actress Niecy Nash-Betts, who was also present at the premiere, said that her adult children also closely monitor her wardrobe and are not shy about giving advice.

The second season of the legal drama "All's Fair," in which Kardashian stars alongside Sarah Paulson and Niecy Nash-Betts, will premiere on Hulu on November 4.

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