Whoopi Goldberg touchingly said goodbye to Patrick Stewart and spoke about their many years of friendship

$45.350.1850.680.00
ukenru
04:17 AM • 362 views
Ukraine and Russia will hold talks in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11 – Witkoff
03:17 AM • 6510 views
Russia managed to form only 4 of the 17 planned divisions due to heavy losses in the war against Ukraine
02:16 AM • 11098 views
Poland will hold the first large-scale exercises of the "coalition of the willing" to prepare for the deployment of troops in Ukraine
01:38 AM • 10694 views
Kyiv was protected by a special "dome" against jet-powered "Shaheds" – Flash
12:55 AM • 11591 views
The Czech Republic opposed the return of Russian hockey players to international tournaments until the war in Ukraine ends
11:52 PM • 15565 views
Russia has deployed 11 strategic bombers: when a strike on Ukraine is possible
11:03 PM • 15879 views
Drones are attacking Moscow; more than 18 explosions were heard in the Russian capital’s area – ATESH
November 2, 09:52 PM • 17554 views
Provocations in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka play into Russia’s hands – Azov commander Prokopenko reacts to the incidentVideo
November 2, 09:39 PM • 17377 views
In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, young men who were forcibly dispersing the crowd attacked a UNN photographerVideo
November 2, 09:05 PM • 16303 views
Incident in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka: masked young men began dispersing the crowd; gunshots are being heard at the sceneVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Residents of an American city are outraged by noise from Musk's data center—the billionaire has decided to buy hundreds of homesNovember 2, 07:02 PM • 15894 views
“Shakhtar” - “Sporting”, “Atlético” - “Bayern” — preview of Matchday 4 of the Champions LeagueVideoNovember 2, 08:14 PM • 16403 views
Trump's popularity among women in the US is plummeting — what the polls sayNovember 2, 09:13 PM • 11773 views
Lenny Kravitz denied rumors of his own deathNovember 2, 09:25 PM • 8170 views
The National Guard refused to station military personnel in a building in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka10:52 PM • 10378 views
Publications
“Shakhtar” - “Sporting”, “Atlético” - “Bayern” — preview of Matchday 4 of the Champions LeagueVideoNovember 2, 08:14 PM • 16446 views
From an 18-year-old debutant to an all-time record — how Yarmolenko made his way to 125 goals in the Ukrainian Premier LeaguePhotoVideoNovember 2, 05:35 PM • 26885 views
Nearly UAH 44 billion planned for military food: what will change in 2027November 2, 02:10 PM • 29046 views
How the amount of child support is determined and calculated from military personnel’s financial support — a detailed explanationPhotoNovember 2, 01:28 PM • 30512 views
Trust worth $113 million: what the loan for Fire Point backed by a Danish state guarantee means for Ukraine’s defense industryPhoto
Exclusive
November 2, 06:35 AM • 53351 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Masoud Pezeshkian
Robert Pattinson
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Whoopi Goldberg touchingly said goodbye to Patrick Stewart and spoke about their many years of friendship04:05 AM • 202 views
In Italy, the investigation into the murder of director Pier Paolo Pasolini has been reopened after 51 years03:05 AM • 828 views
An outbreak of "mouse fever" has been recorded in Russia; more than 1,500 people have fallen ill in five regions02:05 AM • 1864 views
Suki Waterhouse revealed how her relationship with Bradley Cooper changed her attitude toward her personal life01:05 AM • 2532 views
Scientists confirmed the existence of Egypt’s first female ruler, who reigned before the Giza pyramids were built12:06 AM • 4102 views
Actual
Social network
Film
The New York Times
Technology
Shahed-136

Whoopi Goldberg touchingly said goodbye to Patrick Stewart and spoke about their many years of friendship

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

Whoopi Goldberg paid tribute to Patrick Stewart, who died on October 28 at the age of 86. They worked together on “Star Trek” and were friends.

Whoopi Goldberg touchingly said goodbye to Patrick Stewart and spoke about their many years of friendship

American actress Whoopi Goldberg paid tribute to British actor Patrick Stewart, who, according to E! News, died on October 28 at the age of 86. During the November 2 broadcast of The View, she recalled their many years of friendship and their work together in the "Star Trek" franchise, UNN writes.

Details

We have lost a wonderful actor and a great man. My friend, Sir Patrick Stewart, has passed away. He was, in a word, truly irreplaceable

— Goldberg said.

The actors met in the late 1980s on the set of the series "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Stewart played the role of Captain Jean-Luc Picard, while Goldberg played Guinan.

The actress recalled their last project together

Goldberg said she especially valued the opportunity to work with Stewart again in 2022. At the time, the actor personally invited her to return to the role of Guinan in the series "Star Trek: Picard."

As an actor, he could do everything. He could play drama, science fiction, comedy and, of course, Shakespeare

— she emphasized.

According to Goldberg, being part of "Star Trek" remains one of the most important events of her life.

Earlier, the actress posted a photo on Instagram of figurines of their characters with the caption: "See you on the next holodeck."

Patrick Stewart gained worldwide fame for his roles as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in "Star Trek" and Professor Charles Xavier in the "X-Men" franchise. According to E! News, before his death, the actor was battling Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia.

The star of "X-Men" and "Star Trek," Patrick Stewart, has died30.10.26, 00:56 • 41448 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the WorldUNN Lite