Whoopi Goldberg touchingly said goodbye to Patrick Stewart and spoke about their many years of friendship

American actress Whoopi Goldberg paid tribute to British actor Patrick Stewart, who, according to E! News, died on October 28 at the age of 86. During the November 2 broadcast of The View, she recalled their many years of friendship and their work together in the "Star Trek" franchise, UNN writes.

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We have lost a wonderful actor and a great man. My friend, Sir Patrick Stewart, has passed away. He was, in a word, truly irreplaceable — Goldberg said.

The actors met in the late 1980s on the set of the series "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Stewart played the role of Captain Jean-Luc Picard, while Goldberg played Guinan.

The actress recalled their last project together

Goldberg said she especially valued the opportunity to work with Stewart again in 2022. At the time, the actor personally invited her to return to the role of Guinan in the series "Star Trek: Picard."

As an actor, he could do everything. He could play drama, science fiction, comedy and, of course, Shakespeare — she emphasized.

According to Goldberg, being part of "Star Trek" remains one of the most important events of her life.

Earlier, the actress posted a photo on Instagram of figurines of their characters with the caption: "See you on the next holodeck."

Patrick Stewart gained worldwide fame for his roles as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in "Star Trek" and Professor Charles Xavier in the "X-Men" franchise. According to E! News, before his death, the actor was battling Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia.

The star of "X-Men" and "Star Trek," Patrick Stewart, has died