The desecration of monuments bearing the inscriptions "Glory to the UPA" is being investigated in Warsaw – Ukraine suspects a Russian provocation
Kyiv • UNN
In Warsaw, inscriptions reading «Glory to the UPA» were found on two monuments. The Ukrainian Embassy suspects a Russian provocation, but there is not yet any evidence.
Warsaw police have launched an investigation after the words "Glory to the UPA" appeared on two historic monuments in the Polish capital. The Embassy of Ukraine in Poland suspects that Russia may be behind the acts of vandalism, attempting to provoke hostility between Ukrainians and Poles. TVN24 reports this, UNN writes.
Details
The red-painted inscriptions were discovered on the Monument to the Heroes of the Warsaw Ghetto near the POLIN Museum and the monument to soldiers of the First Polish Army in the Muranów district.
Law enforcement officials confirmed receiving reports of damage to both monuments. Police are currently establishing the circumstances of the incidents; no suspects have yet been found.
The Ukrainian Embassy condemned the vandalism, calling it a possible Russian provocation aimed at undermining trust between the two nations.
Ukraine warned about Russia's hybrid warfare methods
We believe that these illegal acts are a manifestation of the hybrid war that Russia is doing everything in its power to wage in European countries, including Poland
The diplomats also urged Ukrainians in Poland not to accept offers of "easy money" for painting graffiti, damaging property, or carrying out other illegal tasks.
According to TVN24, similar inscriptions had previously appeared on monuments in other Polish cities.
At the same time, Russia's involvement in these incidents has not yet been proven, and the investigation is ongoing.
In Poland, unknown individuals are leaving "Glory to the UPA" inscriptions on monuments – police are investigating a series of provocations14.11.26, 23:14 • 5044 views