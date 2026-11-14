In Poland, unknown individuals are leaving "Glory to the UPA" inscriptions on monuments – police are investigating a series of provocations

$45.3850.34
ukenru
09:03 PM • 2476 views
Ukrainian F-16s shoot down most of Russia’s jet-powered drones: Defense Ministry asks Canada to expedite the delivery of 20 mm ammunition
08:02 PM • 8690 views
Putin issued an ultimatum to the United Kingdom: it concerns nuclear weapons and Ukraine - The Telegraph
05:03 PM • 18296 views
Putin, Trump and Xi to meet next week for talks - Reuters
November 14, 02:59 PM • 29109 views
Diabetes can develop for years without symptoms: how many Ukrainians have the disease and how to detect it
November 14, 01:48 PM • 20912 views
Ukraine and russia are preparing a prisoner exchange involving at least 1,000 people - LubinetsVideo
November 14, 01:01 PM • 19233 views
Zelenskyy said that the United States raised the issue of NATO membership alongside the issue of Donbas for the first time - report
November 14, 11:05 AM • 25319 views
Europe is suffering from a labor shortage: which specialists are most in demand and who can find a job more easily
November 14, 10:14 AM • 22792 views
General Staff confirmed the strike on the Russian oil hub "Samara" and a military airfield
November 14, 09:01 AM • 33733 views
NABU’s double standards: why Duka’s damaged phones became a public argument, while Magamedrasulov’s case did notVideo
November 14, 08:33 AM • 20648 views
White House confirmed US-Russia-China summit: war in Ukraine is not expected to be discussed, no separate Trump-Putin meeting is planned
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+4°
4.2m/s
81%
757mm
Popular news
European airports affected by aviation chaos in the US - flights delayed and canceledNovember 14, 11:39 AM • 5596 views
Russia has modernized its "Iskander" missiles to adjust their accuracy - TelegraphNovember 14, 12:14 PM • 6350 views
New reservation rules in Ukraine: defense companies may be given 31 days to adaptPhotoNovember 14, 12:33 PM • 6728 views
Criminal elements, the FSB, and NABU: did the Russian special services use anti-corruption activists to attack the SBU?VideoNovember 14, 02:31 PM • 16582 views
On November 15, round-the-clock power outages will be in effect in Ukraine - where and for how long there will be no electricity04:31 PM • 8290 views
Publications
Diabetes can develop for years without symptoms: how many Ukrainians have the disease and how to detect itNovember 14, 02:59 PM • 29109 views
Criminal elements, the FSB, and NABU: did the Russian special services use anti-corruption activists to attack the SBU?VideoNovember 14, 02:31 PM • 16699 views
NABU’s double standards: why Duka’s damaged phones became a public argument, while Magamedrasulov’s case did notVideoNovember 14, 09:01 AM • 33734 views
UFC 334 in New York: Main Fights and the Tournament CardNovember 13, 12:48 PM • 80216 views
The Criminal Underworld as a Source of Information: Why Intelligence Services Need Agents
Exclusive
November 13, 07:50 AM • 79345 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Germany
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Stephen King named the "real reason" behind the massive flight shutdown in the US – what aliens have to do with itPhoto09:28 PM • 42 views
GTA 6 pre-orders surpassed $1 billion before launchNovember 14, 08:05 AM • 19502 views
The Norway–Wales match featuring star player Haaland will be officiated by a Ukrainian refereeing teamNovember 14, 05:05 AM • 18750 views
A crew member was killed on the set of the popular Netflix series "Dept. Q"November 14, 04:07 AM • 21649 views
A Russian rapper's concert in Warsaw was canceled over a song about violence against Polish womenNovember 14, 03:52 AM • 18543 views
Actual
Social network
Financial Times
Technology
Starlink
SWIFT

In Poland, unknown individuals are leaving "Glory to the UPA" inscriptions on monuments – police are investigating a series of provocations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 242 views

In Warsaw and Gdynia, unknown individuals left identical "Slava UPA" inscriptions on at least 5 monuments. Police are investigating the incidents.

In Poland, unknown individuals are leaving "Glory to the UPA" inscriptions on monuments – police are investigating a series of provocations

In Poland, unidentified individuals damaged 2 more monuments, leaving inscriptions reading "Slava UPA" ("Glory to the UPA") in red paint. This time, the incidents occurred in Warsaw, while earlier, similar inscriptions were found on 3 memorials in Gdynia. TVN24 reports, UNN writes.

Details

On Saturday, November 14, Warsaw residents noticed the inscription "Slava UPA" on a monument to a soldier of the 1st Army of the Polish Army in the Square of Political Prisoners of Stalinism.

As reported by tvnwarszawa.pl journalist Mateusz Mżyk, unidentified individuals painted the inscription in large red letters on the pedestal. The monument is located just 150 meters from the headquarters of the capital's police.

Inscriptions also appeared near the POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews

The second object was the Monument to the Heroes of the Warsaw Ghetto near the POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews. It, too, was marked with the inscription "Slava UPA" in red paint.

Bartosz Snyadala, a representative of the capital's police, confirmed that law enforcement officers had received reports of damage to both monuments.

We received 2 reports concerning inscriptions on the monument to a soldier of the 1st Army of the Polish Army and the Monument to the Heroes of the Warsaw Ghetto. Police officers confirmed both reports

– he noted.

Law enforcement officers are currently establishing the circumstances of the incidents.

Similar cases recorded in Gdynia

Earlier, unidentified individuals left the same inscriptions on 3 memorial sites in Gdynia. These included a monument to the city's displaced residents, the "Maritime Poland" monument, and a memorial plaque commemorating the defenders of Gdynia.

Local police are also investigating these cases. The identities of the perpetrators and their motives remain unknown at present.

In total, damage to at least 5 monuments bearing identical inscriptions has been recorded in Poland in recent days.

Przemyśl suspended its partnership with Lviv over a decision concerning the UPA26.10.26, 20:09 • 4450 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Polish Armed Forces
Warsaw
Poland