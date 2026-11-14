In Poland, unknown individuals are leaving "Glory to the UPA" inscriptions on monuments – police are investigating a series of provocations

In Poland, unidentified individuals damaged 2 more monuments, leaving inscriptions reading "Slava UPA" ("Glory to the UPA") in red paint. This time, the incidents occurred in Warsaw, while earlier, similar inscriptions were found on 3 memorials in Gdynia. TVN24 reports, UNN writes.

Details

On Saturday, November 14, Warsaw residents noticed the inscription "Slava UPA" on a monument to a soldier of the 1st Army of the Polish Army in the Square of Political Prisoners of Stalinism.

As reported by tvnwarszawa.pl journalist Mateusz Mżyk, unidentified individuals painted the inscription in large red letters on the pedestal. The monument is located just 150 meters from the headquarters of the capital's police.

Inscriptions also appeared near the POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews

The second object was the Monument to the Heroes of the Warsaw Ghetto near the POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews. It, too, was marked with the inscription "Slava UPA" in red paint.

Bartosz Snyadala, a representative of the capital's police, confirmed that law enforcement officers had received reports of damage to both monuments.

We received 2 reports concerning inscriptions on the monument to a soldier of the 1st Army of the Polish Army and the Monument to the Heroes of the Warsaw Ghetto. Police officers confirmed both reports – he noted.

Law enforcement officers are currently establishing the circumstances of the incidents.

Similar cases recorded in Gdynia

Earlier, unidentified individuals left the same inscriptions on 3 memorial sites in Gdynia. These included a monument to the city's displaced residents, the "Maritime Poland" monument, and a memorial plaque commemorating the defenders of Gdynia.

Local police are also investigating these cases. The identities of the perpetrators and their motives remain unknown at present.

In total, damage to at least 5 monuments bearing identical inscriptions has been recorded in Poland in recent days.

Przemyśl suspended its partnership with Lviv over a decision concerning the UPA