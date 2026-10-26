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Przemyśl suspended its partnership with Lviv over a decision concerning the UPA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 310 views

Przemyśl suspended cooperation with Lviv over the decision to declare 2027 the Year of the UPA, Shukhevych, and Olzhych. It may be restored after the decision is revoked.

Przemyśl suspended its partnership with Lviv over a decision concerning the UPA

The city council of Przemyśl, Poland, unanimously decided to suspend its partnership cooperation with Lviv, which had continued since 1995. The city’s mayor, Wojciech Bakun, announced this, UNN reports.

Details

The reason was the decision by the Lviv Regional Council to proclaim 2027 the Year of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), Roman Shukhevych and Oleh Olzhych.

According to Bakun, after an extended discussion, the councillors agreed that joint activities with Lviv should be suspended until a clear position is received from the city authorities regarding the commemoration of historical figures and organizations whose activities are considered anti-Polish in Poland.

As PAP reports, Przemyśl councillors recognized that the decision of the Lviv Regional Council of October 20 insults the memory of Polish victims of crimes committed by the UPA and contradicts the establishment of relations based on historical truth and mutual respect.

The resolution obliges Przemyśl Mayor Wojciech Bakun to take legal measures aimed at terminating the 1995 cooperation agreement.

Zelensky’s office promised not to support the Lviv Regional Council’s decision regarding the UPA, while MP Sheremeta was banned from entering the Schengen Area22.10.26, 00:20 • 16481 view

At the same time, it stipulates that cooperation between the cities will be restored if the Lviv Regional Council finally cancels or officially withdraws the resolution and the Lviv authorities clearly distance themselves from initiatives that "glorify structures responsible for crimes against the civilian population."

The mayor must inform Lviv’s local authorities of this position and provide the Przemyśl city councilors with information about the measures taken and the deadline for terminating the agreement.

"After a lengthy discussion of this issue, all the councillors unanimously decided that until the Lviv authorities clearly determine their position on promoting ideologies directed against Poland and Poles, we are suspending all joint activities. For my part, I thank the councillors for this position and for demonstrating that we will not remain indifferent to provocative and anti-Polish actions!" Bakun wrote.

Poland initiates a ban on entry for Lviv Regional Council deputy Petro Sheremeta21.10.26, 14:08 • 6731 view

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Roman Shukhevych
Lviv