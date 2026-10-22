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Zelensky’s office promised not to support the Lviv Regional Council’s decision regarding the UPA, while MP Sheremeta was banned from entering the Schengen Area

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6450 views

Poland stated that it had guarantees that the decision regarding the Year of the UPA would not be implemented. MP Sheremeta was banned from entering the Schengen Area until 2031.

Zelensky’s office promised not to support the Lviv Regional Council’s decision regarding the UPA, while MP Sheremeta was banned from entering the Schengen Area

The Polish authorities stated that they had received assurances from the entourage of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the decision of the Lviv Regional Council to declare 2027 the Year of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army would not be implemented. At the same time, Lviv Regional Council member Sviatoslav Sheremeta was banned from entering the Schengen Area for five years. This was reported by the Polish publications Gazeta Wyborcza and Wirtualna Polska, writes UNN.

Details

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Bosacki said on TVN24 that Volodymyr Zelenskyy's closest associates had promised the Polish side that the decision of the Lviv Regional Council would not enter into force.

"They must not harm national interests" — the Foreign Ministry commented on the decision of the Lviv Regional Council21.10.26, 14:54 • 4496 views

According to the diplomat, Warsaw expects the Ukrainian side to fulfill these assurances. At the same time, there has been no public confirmation of such an agreement from the Office of the President of Ukraine so far.

Lviv Regional Council member banned from entering the Schengen Area

Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński confirmed that Lviv Regional Council member Sviatoslav Sheremeta had been entered into the register of persons whose stay in the country is undesirable.

The relevant decision was made at the request of Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski. The ban applies throughout the Schengen Area and will remain in effect until October 20, 2031.

The diplomatic conflict was caused by the decision of the Lviv Regional Council to declare 2027 the Year of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, its commander Roman Shukhevych, and OUN figure Oleh Olzhych.

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk criticized the initiative, calling it harmful to Ukraine. The Polish authorities link their discontent to historical disputes surrounding the activities of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, which remain a sensitive issue in relations between the two states.

Poland initiates a ban on entry for Lviv Regional Council deputy Petro Sheremeta21.10.26, 14:08 • 5990 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
TVN24
Roman Shukhevych
Radosław Sikorski
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