Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that he had signed a motion to add Petro Sheremeta, a deputy of the Lviv Regional Council, to the list of persons undesirable in the country. The reason was, in particular, his proposal to declare 2027 the Year of the UPA, reports UNN.

Details

Radosław Sikorski reported on the signing of the motion on the social media platform X. The reason for the decision was Sheremeta’s proposal to declare 2027 the Year of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, its commander-in-chief Roman Shukhevych, and OUN figure Oleh Olzhych. Sikorski accused the Lviv deputy of supporting historical figures and formations whose activities are considered in Warsaw to be a matter of dispute between Ukraine and Poland.

I have signed a motion to add P. Sheremeta, a deputy of the Lviv Regional Council, to the list of persons undesirable in the Republic of Poland—a reenactor of the Waffen-SS “Galicia” and the author of the idea to proclaim 2027 the year of R. Shukhevych, the commander of the UPA, who issued orders to deport and kill Poles - Sikorski reported on the social media platform X.

Let us recall

Deputy Speaker of the Polish Sejm and leader of the far-right Confederation party Krzysztof Bosak stated that Poland should announce that it would block Ukraine’s accession to the European Union because of the commemoration of the UPA. He also called for ending payment for Starlink for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.