"They must not harm national interests" — the Foreign Ministry commented on the decision of the Lviv Regional Council

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the Lviv Regional Council’s decision concerning sensitive historical issues “counterproductive,” emphasizing that the actions of local deputies should not harm the strategic partnership with Poland. This is stated in a response from the foreign policy agency, reports UNN.

In this context, we believe that the recent decision of the Lviv Regional Council, which touches upon the dimension of sensitive historical issues on the bilateral agenda, is counterproductive to our current efforts aimed at further developing Ukrainian-Polish relations, resolving problematic issues amid Russia’s full-scale aggression and unprecedented security threats to our two countries and the region as a whole - the Foreign Ministry said in its response.

The ministry pointed out that this decision was adopted at the regional level by a local self-government body. The deputies who voted for it did not seek advice either from the Foreign Ministry or from other central government bodies in order to assess the consequences of their actions for bilateral relations with Poland.

The ministry also noted that the deputies of this council hold elected positions and are not subordinate to the Verkhovna Rada, the Cabinet of Ministers, the President of Ukraine, or central executive authorities.

We are convinced that our strategic partnership requires restraint and predictability, professional and open dialogue, and the building of trust. Political decisions by regional local self-government bodies must not harm Ukraine’s national interests, particularly in the areas of security and European integration - the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry emphasized.

At the same time, the ministry called on the Polish side to refrain from sharp steps that could hinder the trend toward normalizing relations, and confirmed its readiness to resolve all problematic issues in bilateral relations constructively through diplomatic channels, in the spirit of good-neighborly relations.

Poland initiates a ban on entry for Lviv Regional Council deputy Petro Sheremeta