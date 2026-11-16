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Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his 52nd birthday with Al Pacino, Jeff Bezos and other Hollywood stars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 276 views

Leonardo DiCaprio hosted a party in Beverly Hills to mark his 52nd birthday. Guests included Al Pacino, Jeff Bezos, Orlando Bloom and other stars.

Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his 52nd birthday with Al Pacino, Jeff Bezos and other Hollywood stars

American actor Leonardo DiCaprio threw a lavish party to celebrate his 52nd birthday in Beverly Hills. Among the guests were Al Pacino, Jeff Bezos, Orlando Bloom and other celebrities. People reported this on November 15, UNN writes.

Details

The actor celebrated his birthday on November 11, but organized the party on Saturday, November 14. He invited longtime friends, on-set colleagues and well-known show-business figures.

Among the guests were Tobey Maguire, who starred with DiCaprio in "The Great Gatsby," Jonah Hill from "The Wolf of Wall Street," and Al Pacino, with whom the actor worked on the film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

Who else attended the star-studded party

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos also arrived at the celebration with his wife Lauren Sanchez, along with Orlando Bloom, Adrien Brody, Edward Norton and Casey Affleck.

The guests also included model Cara Delevingne, actress Elizabeth Banks, rapper 50 Cent and singer Ice Spice.

Paparazzi photographed the celebrities as they arrived at the party and after it ended. Photos from the private celebration appeared in American media.

Leonardo DiCaprio turned down a $20 million role that later went to Christian Bale28.10.26, 02:05 • 27811 views

Stepan Haftko

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