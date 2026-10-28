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Leonardo DiCaprio turned down a $20 million role that later went to Christian Bale

Kyiv • UNN

 • 472 views

Leonardo DiCaprio left "American Psycho" due to creative differences with Oliver Stone. Christian Bale got the role.

Leonardo DiCaprio turned down a $20 million role that later went to Christian Bale

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio once turned down the lead role in the film "American Psycho," despite being offered a $20 million fee. The character was ultimately played by Christian Bale, for whom the film became one of his most well-known works. Business Insider reports, UNN writes.

Details

DiCaprio was offered the role of Patrick Bateman—a wealthy New York banker who hides the dark side of his life. Lionsgate studio hoped to attract the actor following his worldwide success in "Titanic."

However, creative differences arose between DiCaprio and director Oliver Stone. The actor left the project and instead starred in the film "The Beach."

How Christian Bale got the role

After DiCaprio's departure, work on "American Psycho" returned to director Mary Harron, who had wanted to see Bale in the lead role from the very beginning.

The film was released in 2000 and later acquired cult status, while the image of Patrick Bateman became one of the most recognizable in the British actor's career.

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Stepan Haftko

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