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Satellite images showing the aftermath of the attack on the Russian port of Ust-Luga have appeared online

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1626 views

Following the Ukrainian attack on the port of Ust-Luga, at least five tanks containing petroleum products were completely destroyed by fire. Russia reported three people injured.

Satellite images showing the aftermath of the attack on the Russian port of Ust-Luga have appeared online

As a result of a Ukrainian attack on the Russian port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad region on November 11, at least 5 tanks containing petroleum products burned out completely. The extent of the damage became known after new satellite images emerged. This was reported by "Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty," UNN writes.

Details

The released satellite images show 5 storage tanks for petroleum products completely destroyed by fire. Traces of foam used by firefighters to extinguish the blaze are visible near several other tanks.

The images made it possible to assess the consequences of the strike, as Russian authorities had previously reported only a fire in the port area.

What is known about the attack on the port of Ust-Luga

During the night of November 11, a massive fire broke out in the port following the attack. The first footage of the fire appeared during the night, and at around 6:00 a.m., the governor of the Leningrad region confirmed the fire.

Later, Russian authorities reported 3 people injured. NASA satellites also recorded a large fire at the port.

The fire was so large that its glow could reportedly be seen even by residents of neighboring Estonia.

"The Night the Baltic Caught Fire": General Staff Shows Strike on Ust-Luga Port in Russia12.11.26, 04:53 • 24805 views

Stepan Haftko

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