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"The Night the Baltic Caught Fire": General Staff Shows Strike on Ust-Luga Port in Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

Five tanks, a hydrocracking unit, a pumping station, and a berth were damaged at the Ust-Luga port. A large-scale fire broke out.

"The Night the Baltic Caught Fire": General Staff Shows Strike on Ust-Luga Port in Russia

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the damage inflicted on the oil infrastructure of the Ust-Luga port in Russia’s Leningrad Region. This is reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that Ust-Luga is one of Russia’s key ports on the Baltic Sea. Russian oil and petroleum products are exported through its terminals, and the revenue from them finances the production of missiles and drones used to strike Ukraine. That is why the port has come under attack more than once.

As a result of UAV strikes on the port’s oil infrastructure facilities, the tank farm suffered the greatest damage. Five tanks containing petroleum products, with a total capacity of 150,000 cubic metres, were damaged. A large-scale fire broke out. The production section was also damaged: a hydrocracking unit was hit, where a fire also broke out, as well as an air-cooling unit and a pumping station

- the post accompanying the video says.

It is reported that the pier from which petroleum products are loaded onto tankers was also hit.

Each damaged tank, unit, or pier reduces oil revenues to the budget of the aggressor country, which finances the war and weapons production

- the General Staff summed up.

We remind you

The day before, drones attacked the Ust-Luga port in Russia’s Leningrad Region, where Russia’s largest oil terminal is located. The fire could be seen from dozens of kilometres away.

One of the largest in the Baltic: the Defense Forces struck an oil refinery in Ust-Luga02.09.26, 15:49 • 7076 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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