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One of the largest in the Baltic: the Defense Forces struck an oil refinery in Ust-Luga

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

Ukrainian forces struck the NOVATEK-Ust-Luga complex, with a capacity of more than 6 million tonnes per year. The facility meets the needs of the Russian army.

One of the largest in the Baltic: the Defense Forces struck an oil refinery in Ust-Luga

On Tuesday, September 1, Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck the NOVATEK-Ust-Luga oil refinery in the settlement of the Leningrad Region of the Russian Federation, which is one of the largest on the Baltic Sea. The facility’s design capacity for processing stable gas condensate is more than 6 million tonnes per year, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports, UNN reports.

Details

The NOVATEK production complex in Ust-Luga is a complex for the fractionation and transshipment of stable gas condensate, located in the port of Ust-Luga. This enterprise produces oil (light and heavy), kerosene, a diesel fraction, and a marine fuel component (fuel oil).

The complex is part of NOVATEK’s production and logistics infrastructure at the port of Ust-Luga. It is also involved in meeting the needs of the Russian occupying army.

Russian oil refineries are coming under attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces one after another. Can Ukraine reach the rest?02.09.26, 08:00 • 30395 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

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