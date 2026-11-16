Phil Collins broke down in tears during a ceremony in Hollywood – his daughter supported the legendary musician

Legendary British musician Phil Collins could not hold back his tears during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles. His daughter, actress Lily Collins, known for the series "Emily in Paris," supported him at the event. Associated Press reported this on November 15, UNN writes.

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The ceremony took place on November 14 at the Peacock Theater. Collins was honored for his solo career, which brought him worldwide popularity after the success of the band Genesis.

The musician became emotional during his speech. He did not perform that evening, while one of his best-known compositions, "In the Air Tonight," was performed by singer Cynthia Erivo.

Lily Collins supported her father at an important ceremony

At the ceremony, the 75-year-old musician appeared together with his daughter Lily. Their appearance together was captured by photographers, and the photographs were published by People.

Collins is known for the worldwide hits "Another Day in Paradise," "Against All Odds," and "In the Air Tonight." For decades, he remained one of the most successful British performers.

The ceremony was a special moment for the musician, who has rarely performed on stage in recent years because of health problems.

Phil Collins revealed how one phrase by Paul McCartney caused them to fall out for more than 20 years