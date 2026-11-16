Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau appeared together at a charity event in Hollywood

American singer Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended the Baby2Baby Gala charity event together in West Hollywood. The couple posed for photographers on the red carpet, showcasing their relationship. Just Jared reported this on November 15, writes UNN.

Details

The event took place on November 14 at the Pacific Design Center. Perry, 42, and Trudeau, 54, stayed close and posed for photos together before the evening began.

This is already the celebrities' third joint appearance on the red carpet since the beginning of their relationship. This time, the singer was also joined by her older sister, Angela.

What is known about Perry and Trudeau's relationship

The first rumors of a romance between the singer and the former Canadian prime minister emerged in July 2025. Later, they began appearing together openly at public events.

Recently, Perry called Trudeau "the love of her life" and one of the greatest gifts brought to her by her Lifetimes concert tour.

The Baby2Baby charity gala raises funds each year to help children from low-income families. The event traditionally brings together Hollywood actors, musicians, and entrepreneurs.

Katy Perry appeared on a date with Justin Trudeau after her ex-husband was convicted of rape