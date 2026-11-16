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It has become known why NATO canceled the 2027 summit in Albania

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4298 views

NATO canceled its 2027 summit in Albania amid disputes over Ukraine, Iran, and defense spending. The Alliance is also reducing the number of meetings.

It has become known why NATO canceled the 2027 summit in Albania

NATO has decided to cancel the Alliance leaders’ summit scheduled to take place in Albania in 2027, amid disagreements among allies over Ukraine, Iran, and military spending. At the same time, the organization is reducing the number of high-level meetings due to significant financial and political costs. Associated Press reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to the agency, the allies hold differing positions on a number of key issues, including the war in Ukraine, the conflict in Iran, and defense funding.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte explained that the Alliance takes a flexible approach to holding summits and organizes them when necessary.

NATO is reducing the number of meetings

As part of the Alliance’s reorganization, it is also reducing the number of ministerial meetings. In 2027, foreign ministers will meet only once instead of twice, and no October meeting of defense ministers is planned.

One of the reasons cited is the high cost of organizing summits. In particular, preparations for the meeting in the Netherlands in 2025 lasted about a year and cost approximately $100 million.

Rutte emphasized that ensuring the security of meetings involving the 32 NATO countries and partner states requires significant resources.

At the same time, the Alliance officially describes the reduction in meetings as part of a reorganization, rather than a consequence of specific political disputes.

NATO will not hold a summit in Tirana in 2027 — Albanian prime minister12.11.26, 20:32 • 5078 views

Stepan Haftko

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