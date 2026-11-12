NATO will not hold a summit in Tirana in 2027 — Albanian prime minister

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said that the NATO summit will not be held in Tirana in 2027. According to him, there is still no common position on the date of the meeting of the Alliance's leaders. Reuters reports, UNN writes.

The problem is that there is currently no common position on when the summit will take place. Definitely not in 2027 - Rama said.

He added that if the summit is held in 2028, Tirana will be the venue.

As the publication reported in June, plans to hold the NATO summit in Albania next year were thrown into question by opposition from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump and the dissatisfaction of some Alliance members with Tirana's low defense spending.

At the same time, NATO is considering abandoning the practice of holding summits annually. According to diplomats, the Alliance could still decide to hold a leaders' meeting at short notice in 2026, but not in Albania.

A NATO representative confirmed on Thursday that the next Alliance summit will be held in Albania, but its date has not yet been determined.

In the declaration following the NATO summit in The Hague in June 2025, the Alliance's leaders stated that the next meeting would be held in Türkiye in 2026, followed by one in Albania.

However, the declaration following the summit in Ankara in July 2026 no longer specified the exact location or date of the next meeting.

NATO plans to change its military strategy, focusing on deterring Russia - Politico