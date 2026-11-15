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130 combat engagements in a day: 59 occupiers destroyed in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2042 views

Since the beginning of the day, there have been 130 combat engagements; the enemy carried out 55 airstrikes and 1,824 shelling attacks. In the Pokrovsk direction, 59 occupiers were destroyed.

130 combat engagements in a day: 59 occupiers destroyed in the Pokrovsk direction
Illustrative photo

In total, since the beginning of this day, 130 combat engagements have taken place at the front. As reported by the General Staff, on the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian troops eliminated 59 occupiers and wounded 21, reports UNN.

The enemy launched 55 airstrikes and dropped 174 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 5,837 kamikaze drones for strikes and carried out 1,824 attacks on settlements and the positions of our troops 

- the report states.

On the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have launched two airstrikes, dropping four guided aerial bombs, and carried out 88 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, two of them using multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units four times near the settlements of Zybyne and Okhrimivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

On the Kupiansk direction, the enemy did not conduct any assault operations.

On the Lyman direction, two attempts by the invaders to advance toward the settlements of Stavky and Lyman were repelled. The battle continues.

On the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped two attempts by the invaders to advance near the settlement of Kryva Luka.

On the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy made no attempts to improve its position.

On the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 18 enemy assaults near the settlements of Novodmytrivka, Kostiantynivka, Dovha Balka and Vilne, and toward Molocharka, Kindrativka and Mykolaipillia. One combat engagement is ongoing.

The enemy carried out seven attacks on the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Bilytske, Dobropillia and Myrne, and toward Serhiivka and Novopavlivka. One battle is ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 59 occupiers were eliminated and 21 wounded here today; seven vehicles, one artillery piece, one electronic warfare device, 14 special-purpose systems, two UAV control posts, an ammunition depot and 50 enemy shelters were destroyed. Seventeen vehicles, six artillery pieces, one electronic warfare device, five special-purpose systems, five UAV control posts and 141 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 217 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

On the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy did not conduct any assault operations.

On the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks toward the settlements of Prydorozhnie and Yehorivka.

On the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers unsuccessfully attacked toward Pavlivka.

On the Dnipro River direction, the invaders did not conduct any assault operations.

No significant changes in the situation occurred on the other directions, the General Staff concluded.

Dozens of artillery systems, thousands of military personnel and hundreds of pieces of equipment — the General Staff reported Russia’s losses over the past day15.11.26, 07:22 • 22362 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
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