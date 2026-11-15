Dozens of artillery systems, thousands of military personnel and hundreds of pieces of equipment — the General Staff reported Russia’s losses over the past day

$45.3850.34
ukenru
05:30 AM • 442 views
Ukraine has a rightful place in NATO, while Putin does not actually want negotiations – Macron
04:16 AM • 10858 views
Starshield restrictions in Ukraine continue – Russian drones have become more difficult to intercept near the front line
03:16 AM • 13760 views
The Rostov region of the Russian Federation was attacked by drones — explosions were heard near an aircraft plant in Taganrog and a combined heat and power plant in RostovVideo
02:38 AM • 11195 views
Poland wants to obtain Ukrainian drone detection technologies in exchange for MiG-29 fighter jets
01:55 AM • 12703 views
Two reserve crossings over the Dnipro will open in Kyiv by the end of February – how much will they cost
01:16 AM • 11725 views
Italy has begun installing anti-drone protection on the tanks it transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, following Ukraine’s example — what has changed
12:37 AM • 12109 views
Trump is preparing a tough response to Democrats in Congress – the US is facing a major constitutional conflict
11:55 PM • 12933 views
The U.S. is preparing direct talks between Russia and Europe on ending the war in Ukraine – Kushner reveals Washington’s next steps
November 14, 11:17 PM • 13447 views
The United States has reviewed plans for a large-scale troop withdrawal from Europe – the Pentagon is preparing a new scenario for Trump
November 14, 10:38 PM • 14010 views
The Kremlin proposed that the US divide Europe into spheres of influence – NYT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+1°
2.2m/s
95%
761mm
Popular news
Yevhen Shakh, People's Artist and the Ukrainian "voice" of Dumbledore, has diedNovember 14, 09:13 PM • 10770 views
Stephen King named the "real reason" behind the massive flight shutdown in the US – what aliens have to do with itPhotoNovember 14, 09:28 PM • 11766 views
Asia held its own "Eurovision" for the first time – who wonNovember 14, 10:04 PM • 11507 views
Earth has acquired a second moon – astronomers have revealed how long it will remain near the planetNovember 14, 11:05 PM • 9094 views
Svitolina thrashes Czech opponent to reach the final of the prestigious tournament in Indian Wells – the Ukrainian will play Andreeva for the titlePhotoNovember 14, 11:13 PM • 5730 views
Publications
Diabetes can develop for years without symptoms: how many Ukrainians have the disease and how to detect itNovember 14, 02:59 PM • 40425 views
Criminal elements, the FSB, and NABU: did the Russian special services use anti-corruption activists to attack the SBU?VideoNovember 14, 02:31 PM • 28135 views
NABU’s double standards: why Duka’s damaged phones became a public argument, while Magamedrasulov’s case did notVideoNovember 14, 09:01 AM • 40655 views
UFC 334 in New York: Main Fights and the Tournament CardNovember 13, 12:48 PM • 86944 views
The Criminal Underworld as a Source of Information: Why Intelligence Services Need Agents
Exclusive
November 13, 07:50 AM • 85709 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Bloggers
Musician
Kalashnyk Mykola Volodymyrovych
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Finland
Latvia
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nvidia chief loses position after Rubio memo to Trump about alleged ties to Chinese intelligence – WP05:29 AM • 48 views
What is celebrated on November 15 in Ukraine and around the world 04:55 AM • 582 views
1,500-year-old burials of Germanic warriors with gold, swords, and warhorses found in France04:05 AM • 1238 views
Joe Jonas broke up with the model six months after publicly confirming their relationship – what caused it03:05 AM • 1788 views
Beyoncé revealed the secret of her wedding to Jay-Z after 18 years – even the guests did not know what they had been invited to02:05 AM • 2454 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The New York Times
Starlink
Gold

Dozens of artillery systems, thousands of military personnel and hundreds of pieces of equipment — the General Staff reported Russia’s losses over the past day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

Over the past day, Ukrainian forces killed or wounded 2,230 Russians and destroyed hundreds of pieces of equipment. Russia’s total losses have exceeded 1.62 million personnel.

Dozens of artillery systems, thousands of military personnel and hundreds of pieces of equipment — the General Staff reported Russia’s losses over the past day

Over the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated and wounded another 2,230 Russian military personnel. The total combat losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, as of November 15, 2026, amount to approximately 1,622,860 personnel. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the invasion, the Russian army has lost 12,478 tanks and 25,784 armored combat vehicles, 34 of them over the past day.

Losses of artillery systems have reached 52,401 units (+46 over the past day), multiple-launch rocket systems — 2,274 (+1), and air defense systems — 1,756.

Ukrainian troops have also destroyed 452 Russian aircraft and 356 helicopters.

The total losses of operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles amount to 608,803 units, including 1,272 over the past day. In addition, Russia has lost 3,150 ground robotic systems (+10) and 5,196 cruise missiles.

In addition, since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Defense Forces have destroyed 175,158 vehicles and fuel trucks (+549 over the past day), as well as 4,906 units of special equipment (+1).

The General Staff emphasizes that information on the enemy's losses is being уточнено.

Starshield restrictions in Ukraine continue – Russian drones have become more difficult to intercept near the front line15.11.26, 06:16 • 10884 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine