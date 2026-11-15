Dozens of artillery systems, thousands of military personnel and hundreds of pieces of equipment — the General Staff reported Russia’s losses over the past day

Over the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated and wounded another 2,230 Russian military personnel. The total combat losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, as of November 15, 2026, amount to approximately 1,622,860 personnel. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the invasion, the Russian army has lost 12,478 tanks and 25,784 armored combat vehicles, 34 of them over the past day.

Losses of artillery systems have reached 52,401 units (+46 over the past day), multiple-launch rocket systems — 2,274 (+1), and air defense systems — 1,756.

Ukrainian troops have also destroyed 452 Russian aircraft and 356 helicopters.

The total losses of operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles amount to 608,803 units, including 1,272 over the past day. In addition, Russia has lost 3,150 ground robotic systems (+10) and 5,196 cruise missiles.

In addition, since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Defense Forces have destroyed 175,158 vehicles and fuel trucks (+549 over the past day), as well as 4,906 units of special equipment (+1).

The General Staff emphasizes that information on the enemy's losses is being уточнено.

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