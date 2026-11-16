Michael J. Fox appeared in public with his wife and three daughters for the first time in a long time

American actor Michael J. Fox, known for the film "Back to the Future," attended a charity evening in New York with his wife, Tracy Pollan, and their three daughters. The family rarely appears at public events in this formation. E! News reports, UNN writes.

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On November 14, the 65-year-old actor attended the annual gala of his charitable foundation at the Waldorf Astoria hotel. The couple were joined on the red carpet by their 31-year-old twin daughters, Aquinnah and Schuyler, and 25-year-old Esmé.

The couple's 37-year-old son, Sam, was not present at the event.

The family supports the actor in his battle with Parkinson's disease

Fox founded the charitable foundation in 2000, nine years after doctors diagnosed him with Parkinson's disease. The organization funds scientific research and the search for treatments for the disease.

Tracy Pollan said that the funds raised are directed straight to the work of scientists. According to her, researchers have already made significant progress.

Speaking about the family's life with the actor's illness, she stressed that it is important to focus on the present and overcome difficulties one day at a time.

Earlier, at the 2026 Emmy Awards, Fox thanked his wife and children for their patience, support, and love.

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